Bangladesh per capita income rises to USD 3,020

Bangladesh’s per capita income has increased to USD 3,020 in the provisional estimates for fiscal year (FY) 2025-26, up from USD 2,769 in the previous fiscal year, according to the latest data released by the Bangladesh Bureau of Statistics (BBS) today.

The provisional estimates also show that the country''s economy expanded by 4.14 per cent at constant prices during FY26, improving from the 3.49 per cent growth recorded in the final accounts of FY25.

According to the BBS data, the size of the economy at current market prices is estimated at Tk 61,202,094 million, compared with Tk 55,15,0262 million in the previous fiscal year.

Per capita GDP also increased significantly to Tk 350,098 (USD 2,866) in FY26 from Tk 317,100 (USD 2,625) a year earlier.

Sector-wise performance indicates that the services sector remained the main driver of economic growth, posting an estimated growth rate of 4.59 per cent, up from 4.35 per cent in FY25.