Bangladesh per capita income rises to USD 3,020
Bangladesh’s per capita income has increased to USD 3,020 in the provisional estimates for fiscal year (FY) 2025-26, up from USD 2,769 in the previous fiscal year, according to the latest data released by the Bangladesh Bureau of Statistics (BBS) today.
The provisional estimates also show that the country''s economy expanded by 4.14 per cent at constant prices during FY26, improving from the 3.49 per cent growth recorded in the final accounts of FY25.
According to the BBS data, the size of the economy at current market prices is estimated at Tk 61,202,094 million, compared with Tk 55,15,0262 million in the previous fiscal year.
Per capita GDP also increased significantly to Tk 350,098 (USD 2,866) in FY26 from Tk 317,100 (USD 2,625) a year earlier.
Sector-wise performance indicates that the services sector remained the main driver of economic growth, posting an estimated growth rate of 4.59 per cent, up from 4.35 per cent in FY25.
The agriculture sector registered a growth rate of 2.78 per cent, slightly higher than the 2.42 percent recorded in the previous fiscal year, reflecting continued resilience in farm production and related activities.
The industrial sector, however, grew by 2.86 per cent, lower than the 3.71 per cent growth achieved in FY25.
The provisional estimates also show a modest decline in investment and savings indicators. The investment-to-GDP ratio is estimated at 27.93 per cent in FY26, compared with 28.54 per cent in the previous fiscal year.
Similarly, domestic savings declined slightly to 21.38 per cent of GDP from 21.98 per cent, while national savings fell to 26.93 per cent from 27.67 per cent.
The estimates were prepared on the basis of a projected population of 174.81 million. The calculations used an average exchange rate of Tk 122.14 per US dollar, based on the average exchange rate during the first nine months of FY26, as reported by the Bangladesh Bank.
The latest provisional figures indicate continued expansion of Bangladesh's economy, with rising per capita income and a larger GDP despite slower industrial growth and a slight moderation in investment and savings ratios.