Gold costlier in Bangladesh than in Dubai, India due to murky pricing

The price of gold in Bangladesh has surged past Tk 200,000 per bhori and is now approaching Tk 210,000 — a level unimaginable even six months ago. Gold has become more expensive than ever before, with one rati now priced at Tk 2,264.

Despite gold’s steep rise, traders say the price-setting process in Bangladesh remains far from transparent. Many in the jewellery industry blame the absence of a formal mechanism for legal gold imports as the main reason behind the lack of clarity and the high domestic price.

According to the Dubai Jewellery Group, the price of 22-carat gold in Dubai on Wednesday was 5,269 dirhams per bhori (excluding VAT and making charges), equivalent to about Tk 175,254. In contrast, data from the India Bullion and Jewellers Association shows the price of jewellery-grade gold in India was Rs 141,053 per bhori, or about Tk 196,063.

Meanwhile, the Bangladesh Jeweller’s Association (BAJUS) listed the price of 22-carat gold at Tk 217,382 per bhori (excluding VAT and making charges) on the same day. That means gold in Bangladesh was Tk 42,128 more expensive than in Dubai and Tk 21,007 higher than in India. However, as global prices dropped slightly, local gold prices were reduced by Tk 8,386 per bhori on Thursday, bringing the new rate for 22-carat gold to around Tk 209,000.