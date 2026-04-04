Banking hours reduced by one hour from Sunday
Bangladesh Bank has instructed a one-hour reduction in the transaction hours of scheduled banks across the country starting tomorrow, Sunday, to save fuel and electricity.
As a result, the new banking transaction hours will be from 10:00 am to 3:00 pm, which were previously until 4:00 pm.
This directive was issued today, Saturday, through a circular by the Supervisory Data Management and Analytics Department (SDAD) of Bangladesh Bank. The central bank stated that the instruction has been issued under the authority of the Bank Company Act.
According to the circular, in line with the revised government office schedule, bank offices will remain open from 10:00 am to 5:00 pm starting tomorrow, Sunday, 5 April, until further notice. However, banking transactions will take place from 10:00 am to 3:00 pm. Friday and Saturday will remain weekly holidays.
The circular further states that branches, sub-branches, and booths of banks located in seaports, land ports, and airport areas will continue to operate 24 hours as per the DOS circular issued in 2019.