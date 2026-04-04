Banking hours reduced by one hour from Sunday

Bangladesh Bank has instructed a one-hour reduction in the transaction hours of scheduled banks across the country starting tomorrow, Sunday, to save fuel and electricity.

As a result, the new banking transaction hours will be from 10:00 am to 3:00 pm, which were previously until 4:00 pm.

This directive was issued today, Saturday, through a circular by the Supervisory Data Management and Analytics Department (SDAD) of Bangladesh Bank. The central bank stated that the instruction has been issued under the authority of the Bank Company Act.