Sacrificial animal hides again selling below government prices

The government increased the price of salted cowhide by Tk 2 per square foot this year compared to last year. However, hides were not sold at those rates in the capital. Instead, each hide sold for Tk 150 to Tk 200 less than last year. Traders also once again showed little interest in buying goat skins.

This is despite the fact that Bangladesh’s exports of leather and leather goods have increased over the past two years. Yet domestic rawhide prices have not risen. Seasonal and small traders say they are not getting the government-fixed prices despite demand in the market.

Seasonal hide traders and warehouse owners claim that although the government raised prices, tannery owners did not assure them of higher rates. According to them, tannery owners quoted lower prices than last year, forcing them to buy at lower rates as well. Tannery owners, however, claim prices have not decreased compared to last year; rather, each hide is selling for Tk 50–60 more.

Visits to Mohammadpur Town Hall, Dhanmondi, Science Laboratory and the Posta area of Lalbagh in the capital from noon to afternoon on Eid-ul-Azha yesterday showed that small-sized raw cowhides sold for Tk 250–400 each. Medium-sized hides sold for Tk 500–650, while large-sized hides sold for Tk 700–800. Last year, medium-sized hides sold for Tk 700–800. Goat skins, meanwhile, sold for only Tk 5–10 each, similar to the prices of recent years.