Export earnings down by 4.5pc year-on-year in September

The EPB report shows that the dominant export sector, Ready-Made Garments (RMG), recorded a negative growth of 5.66 per cent in September compared to the same month last year. Although Bangladesh is generally felt to have gotten the light end, at least relative to some other countries, of US President Donald Trump's tariff stick, there is still a supplementary 20 per cent tariff being tacked on to the 15 per cent sectoral tariff that was already in place for Bangladeshi textile imports into the US.

Other sectors also experienced setbacks. Agricultural products saw a negative growth of 2.37 per cent. Plastic products registered a negative growth of 9.15 per cent.

On a positive note, exports of engineering products surged by 36.43 per cent. Furthermore, carpet exports increased by 21.67 per cent, and frozen fish exports rose by 12.1 per cent during the month under review.