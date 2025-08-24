From Tk 200,000, 3 machines and one worker– to Tk 70m in 6 years
In 2019, two young entrepreneurs began a highly promising journey in fashion accessories production with only three machines and a single craftsman. Bangladesh had no internationally recognised brand for leather goods and this inspired two young men – Anamul Hoque and Faisal Islam, to dream of becoming entrepreneurs in the country’s leather industry.
With the vision of creating their own brand, they launched ‘WildWoven’ in 2019. Today, the company produces a wide range of leather products, including wallets, belts, handbags, laptop covers, key chains and jackets. Within less than six years, sales both domestically and abroad have driven the company’s annual revenue close to Tk 70 million (7 crore).
Their entrepreneurial journey began in 2014, when both were students at the Institute of Leather Engineering, University of Dhaka. At that time, Anamul Hoque regularly visited a senior colleague’s leather goods factory, where he also worked for two and a half years, learning how to make various leather items and jackets.
Later, in Badda, Dhaka, he established his own 200-square-foot workshop. With only Tk 200,000, three sewing machines and one worker, the two friends started their journey. Today, their factory measures approximately 3,000 square feet and employs 70 workers. These details emerged during a recent interview with the two founders.
At present, they operate two separate companies named, WildWoven Leather Products and WildWoven. In the early days, they secured orders from known people. Most buyers required products to be supplied first, promising to pay only after sales.
That time, they had very limited capital. So, Anamul and Faisal sought assistance from acquaintances connected with international buyers. Through them, they received their first order, 100 wallets from a South African businessman. Impressed with the quality, he became a regular client, placing continuous orders for nearly two and a half years. This marked the beginning of their journey.
From the very beginning, Anamul and Faisal focused on sourcing raw materials and producing goods in an environmentally sustainable manner, ensuring supplies came only from eco-friendly tanneries.
However, the company suffered significant setbacks during the Covid-19 pandemic in 2020. At the time, their 1,600-square-foot workshop employed 35 workers. With government restrictions forcing factory closures, many clients withdrew and both domestic and international companies cancelled their orders.
Despite the crisis, the entrepreneurs did not lose hope. They believed that, perseverance would ultimately bring success. They introduced new strategies, shifting their focus online. To attract customers and build trust, WildWoven offered a complimentary KN95 mask with every product during the pandemic. Although this initiative consumed 40 per cent of their profits over six months, it significantly increased public trust and social acceptance.
Faisal Islam stated, “Our objective is to establish a new benchmark in the leather industry. From the initial stage to the final stage of production, we follow environmentally sustainable practices. Instead of prioritising rapid production, we are placing greater emphasis on time and maintaining nature’s balance.”
At present, WildWoven Leather Products manufactures goods based on orders from both international buyers and domestic institutions. The company exports to nine countries, including the United States, Japan and South Korea, generating annual export revenues of Tk 40–50 million (4-5 crores).
Among its international clients are several renowned brands such as Mura, Sikar, JS Design, No Standing Hair and Atlanta. Domestically, the company supplies to well-known brands including Sailor, Aarong, Le Reve, Artisan, MIB Spirit and Yellow.
In addition, WildWoven produces leather goods for corporate clients such as HSBC Bank, UCB Bank, City Bank, Opsonin Pharma, Grameenphone, Aristopharma and JTI. Between 40 and 60 per cent of its total production is exported abroad, while the remainder supplied to domestic retailers and corporate institutions.
WildWoven also markets its products under its own independent brand. Founded in 2019 with the ambition of establishing “Made in Bangladesh” as a trusted name in the global market, the brand offers products online ranging from TK 350 to Tk 10,000.
Till date, more than 20,000 customers have purchased WildWoven products, with the brand generating annual sales worth Tk 20 million (2 crore). The company currently operates two outlets in Dhaka, located at Banani under the names Jatra Biroti and Stitches Clothings. Founders Anamul and Faisal have future plans to establish their own dedicated sales centre in Dhaka.
“We shall soon relocate our operations to a two-storey facility spanning 8,000 square feet, designed as an eco-friendly factory in compliance with international standards and workplace conditions.”Anamul Hoque, Entrepreneur
Together, the two companies of these entrepreneurs produce and export approximately 500,000 square feet of leather goods each year. Their product range includes wallets, belts, bags, laptop covers, pen cases, watch cases, key rings, jackets and other fashion accessories.
Faisal Islam further added, “Within a short time, we aim to become Bangladesh’s first carbon-neutral brand. For every unit of carbon emitted during our production, we plan to offset it through equivalent afforestation. This initiative, set to commence this month, will be a milestone for the sector.”
Co-founder Anamul Hoque told Prothom Alo, “We shall soon relocate our operations to a two-storey facility spanning 8,000 square feet, designed as an eco-friendly factory in compliance with international standards and workplace conditions.” Addressing new entrepreneurs, he remarked, “Strong willpower, courage, patience, and hard work – with these four qualities, it is possible to succeed as an entrepreneur.”
Bangladeshi leather products continue to enjoy significant demand in overseas markets. According to data from the Export Promotion Bureau (EPB), leather goods exports amounted to USD 3.40 billion (34 crore) in the 2024–25 financial year. In 2023–24, exports stood at USD 3.50 billion (35 crore), representing a 2.21 per cent decline compared with the previous year.