From Tk 200,000, 3 machines and one worker– to Tk 70m in 6 years

In 2019, two young entrepreneurs began a highly promising journey in fashion accessories production with only three machines and a single craftsman. Bangladesh had no internationally recognised brand for leather goods and this inspired two young men – Anamul Hoque and Faisal Islam, to dream of becoming entrepreneurs in the country’s leather industry.

With the vision of creating their own brand, they launched ‘WildWoven’ in 2019. Today, the company produces a wide range of leather products, including wallets, belts, handbags, laptop covers, key chains and jackets. Within less than six years, sales both domestically and abroad have driven the company’s annual revenue close to Tk 70 million (7 crore).

Their entrepreneurial journey began in 2014, when both were students at the Institute of Leather Engineering, University of Dhaka. At that time, Anamul Hoque regularly visited a senior colleague’s leather goods factory, where he also worked for two and a half years, learning how to make various leather items and jackets.