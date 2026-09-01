Uncertainty over Qatar's LNG supplies puts Bangladesh at risk

As QatarEnergy has extended the force majeure period over LNG supplies amid the ongoing situation surrounding the Strait of Hormuz, Bangladesh is among the countries facing the greatest risk.

LNG transportation through the Strait of Hormuz remains almost completely halted under normal conditions.

As a result, LNG supplies to buyers in Europe and Asia have become uncertain, according to Euronews.

QatarEnergy has told buyers in Pakistan that supplies could be cancelled through October. LNG shipments scheduled for Bangladesh are also expected to face disruptions beyond September. Several European buyers have received similar notices.

Bangladesh normally imports LNG from two sources: long-term contracts and the spot market. It has long-term agreements with Qatar and Oman. Since the war began in the Middle East, supplies from both countries have been regularly disrupted.

Although one or two cargoes have arrived occasionally, they have been insufficient to meet demand. Bangladesh has therefore been trying to secure emergency imports. However, several LNG cargoes have failed to arrive on time, worsening the gas shortage in the country.