‘Zero tax returns’ illegal, may invite imprisonment: NBR

The National Board of Revenue (NBR) on Sunday warned that filing so-called 'zero tax returns' is illegal under the Income Tax Act 2023 and may result in imprisonment for up to five years.

In a statement issued on Sunday, the NBR said it has noticed several misleading posts on social media promoting the idea that a taxpayer can submit a return by filling all income, expenditure, assets and liabilities fields with 'zero'.

The NBR clarified that there is no provision for such a return under the Income Tax Act. Taxpayers are legally required to declare their actual income, expenditure, assets and liabilities in their returns.