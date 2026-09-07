Banglalink wins multiple recognition at ESG Excellence Awards 2026
Banglalink, the country’s leading digital operator, has clinched two top honors at the ESG Excellence Awards 2026, marking a significant double win at the prestigious ceremony organised jointly by the ESG Institute Bangladesh and the Global Compact Network Bangladesh, reports a press release.
The awards were presented at a ceremony held at Lakeshore Hotel, in the capital. Banglalink was recognised in the External Supply Chain, Collaboration and Partnerships and Excellence in ESG Technology and Digital Innovation categories for its self-retailer app, Banglalink Power.
Launched in November 2025, Banglalink Power enables users to earn additional income by selling mobile recharges through their smartphones. The platform allows individuals to become self-retailers without any upfront investment, leveraging digital KYC verification, real-time commission tracking, and a digital reward ecosystem to streamline sales and earnings management.
Designed to expand economic opportunities through Banglalink’s digital distribution network, the platform focuses particularly on youth, women, and micro-entrepreneurs by enabling them to establish flexible earning channels without needing physical storefronts.
Speaking on the achievement, Muhammad Mehedi Hasan, sales and services director of Banglalink, said, “Banglalink Power is transforming the traditional retail model by making digital distribution more accessible to individuals across the country.”
“The platform creates a flexible and scalable earning opportunity for people across Bangladesh without the need for any infrastructure or capital-empowering retailers to run their business directly from their smartphones. We are proud to see the platform contribute to the growth of an increasingly inclusive digital retail ecosystem,” he added.
To advance this vision of community empowering mergianilised communities, Banglalink Power partnered with organisation, such as Winrock International and Romoni to reach individuals with limited access to formal economic channels, helping them participate in the broader digital economy.
Highlighting the strategic impact of the platform, Taimur Rahman, chief corporate and regulatory affairs officer of Banglalink, stated, “Digital transformation becomes truly meaningful when it creates opportunities that people can directly benefit from.”
“Banglalink Power reflects our commitment to utilising our digital capabilities to unlock new pathways for income generation and social inclusion. Recognition across both technology and partnership categories highlights the value of combining digital innovation with cross-sector collaboration to drive sustainable impact,” he added.
This dual recognition underscores Banglalink’s ongoing commitment to leveraging technology and strategic partnerships to foster financial inclusion, empower local communities, and support sustainable economic growth across Bangladesh.