Banglalink wins multiple recognition at ESG Excellence Awards 2026

Banglalink, the country’s leading digital operator, has clinched two top honors at the ESG Excellence Awards 2026, marking a significant double win at the prestigious ceremony organised jointly by the ESG Institute Bangladesh and the Global Compact Network Bangladesh, reports a press release.

The awards were presented at a ceremony held at Lakeshore Hotel, in the capital. Banglalink was recognised in the External Supply Chain, Collaboration and Partnerships and Excellence in ESG Technology and Digital Innovation categories for its self-retailer app, Banglalink Power.