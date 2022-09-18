DBH opens Rangpur branch

Prominent developers of Rangpur city attended the opening ceremony of the branch. DMD and Head of Credit of DBH AKM Tanvir Kamal; Head of Administration and Recovery Saiyaf Ejaz; Head of Loan Operations Md Zakaria Eusuf; Head of Deposits, Business Planning and Alternate Channels Sabed Bin Ahsan and other officials of DBH were also present in the program.
DBH Finance PLC, formerly known as Delta Brac Housing Finance Corporation Limited, has earned AAA credit rating for 17 consecutive years for its strong financial capacity. The mortgage financier has plans to expand its operations in other major areas of the country, the press release mentioned.