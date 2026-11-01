Banglalink transforms MyBL app into ‘Mukto’, opening services to all mobile users
Banglalink is set to transform its MyBL self-service app into Mukto, a digital platform that will offer telecom services, entertainment and lifestyle features to users of all mobile operators, reports a press release.
The platform will allow users to sign in using social media accounts, local mobile numbers or international numbers, enabling access from anywhere in the world, according to a press release issued by Banglalink on Saturday.
Described by the company as Bangladesh’s first telco-agnostic digital platform, Mukto will bring together telecom services and a range of digital content, including music, stories, Islamic advice, news and sports.
The app will also feature artificial intelligence-powered personalisation to recommend products and services based on users’ interests and preferences. Users will be able to manage their own mobile numbers as well as those of family members and loved ones.
Kazi Mahboob Hassan, chief marketing officer of Banglalink, said the platform reflects the company’s focus on meeting customers’ needs beyond mobile connectivity.
“People do not organise their digital lives around telecom operators. They want technology that fits naturally into their everyday routines and makes life simpler, more convenient and more personal,” he said.
“With Mukto, we want to bring these experiences together in one place and make them accessible to everyone,” he added.
The initiative marks a shift in Banglalink’s digital strategy, from developing services primarily for its own subscribers to offering digital experiences to users across mobile networks.
The company aims to make digital services more accessible and relevant to everyday needs through the platform as it moves towards becoming a customer-first, digital-first technology company.