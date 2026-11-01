Banglalink transforms MyBL app into ‘Mukto’, opening services to all mobile users

Banglalink is set to transform its MyBL self-service app into Mukto, a digital platform that will offer telecom services, entertainment and lifestyle features to users of all mobile operators, reports a press release.

The platform will allow users to sign in using social media accounts, local mobile numbers or international numbers, enabling access from anywhere in the world, according to a press release issued by Banglalink on Saturday.

Described by the company as Bangladesh’s first telco-agnostic digital platform, Mukto will bring together telecom services and a range of digital content, including music, stories, Islamic advice, news and sports.