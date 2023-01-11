Robi partners with Green Delta to provide health insurance to sales force

A memorandum of understanding (MoU) was signed recently in this regard between the two organisations at Robi’s corporate office in Gulshan.
Robi’s chief commercial officer (CCO) Shihab Ahmed and Green Delta Insurance’s additional managing director Syed Moinuddin Ahmed signed the MoU on behalf of their respective organisations.
“This agreement is the first of its kind in the industry to cater to the healthcare and wellness needs of the field force of telecom industry and we are really excited to be part of this initiative,” said Green Delta Insurance’s additional managing director Moinuddin.
“We hope this initiative would contribute to attaining SDG goals such as good health and well-being, decent work and economic growth, reduced inequalities, partnership for goals and thus outline a new standard of workforce welfare in Bangladesh,” he added.
As a result of the said agreement, Robi’s distribution sales representatives and their family members will also be eligible to receive 24/7 telemedicine service, cashless service at network hospitals, diagnostic centers and discounts at certain hospitals approved by Green Delta Insurance.
The executive vice-president (EVP) of Robi’s agile sales operations and digital channel Muhammad Mehedi Hasan; general manager of distribution and capability development Mohammad Istiak Karim; Green Delta’s head of digital business Mohammad Moniruzzaman Khan and other concerned high ups from both organisations were present on the occasion.