19th Dhaka Auto Series 2026 kicks off, showcasing Bangladesh’s expanding automotive landscape
The 19th edition of the Dhaka Auto Series of Exhibitions 2026 kicked off today, Thursday at the International Convention City Bashundhara (ICCB), marking a significant milestone for the country’s automotive industry, reports a press release.
Organised by CEMS-Global USA, the nation’s largest and longest-running automotive trade exhibition will continue until 25 April, 2026, and remain open to registered visitors daily from 10:00 am to 7:00 pm.
The exhibition was inaugurated today, with Meherun N Islam, president and group managing director of CEMS-Global USA and Asia Pacific, presiding over the ceremony.
Special guests present at the inauguration included MA Kamal Billah, additional secretary, Ministry of Industries; Anupam Saha, joint secretary, director, Bangladesh Road Transport Corporation (BRTC) and Gazi AKM Fazlul Haque, director general, Bangladesh Investment Development Authority (BIDA) and Jabed Ahmed, additional secretary (retd) of the Civil Aviation Ministry.
Road Transport and Bridges, Railways and Shipping Minister Shaikh Rabiul Alam, MP, who was scheduled to attend the inauguration as chief guest, could not attend due to important state engagements.
This year’s Dhaka Auto Series of Exhibitions features multiple concurrent exhibitions, including the 19th Dhaka Motor Show 2026, 10th Dhaka Bike Show 2026, 3rd Electric Vehicle (EV) Expo 2026, 9th Dhaka Auto Parts Show 2026, and 8th Dhaka Commercial Automotive Show 2026.
Together, these segments offer a comprehensive showcase of passenger vehicles, motorcycles, commercial vehicles, spare parts, accessories, and the rapidly growing electric vehicle segment.