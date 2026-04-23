19th Dhaka Auto Series 2026 kicks off, showcasing Bangladesh’s expanding automotive landscape

The 19th edition of the Dhaka Auto Series of Exhibitions 2026 kicked off today, Thursday at the International Convention City Bashundhara (ICCB), marking a significant milestone for the country’s automotive industry, reports a press release.

Organised by CEMS-Global USA, the nation’s largest and longest-running automotive trade exhibition will continue until 25 April, 2026, and remain open to registered visitors daily from 10:00 am to 7:00 pm.