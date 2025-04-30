imo earns Google’s “Independent Security Review” badge again

imo has recently earned the “Independent Security Review” badge on Google Play for the second consecutive year.

The recognition reflects imo’s dedication towards users’ security and data privacy, says a press release.

The recognition is a part of Google’s Mobile Application Security Assessment (MASA) framework, which is now known as App Defense Alliance Mobile Profile Certification program, promoting high standards of security and privacy transparency among Android apps. Google security badge testifies that imo has met industry’s mobile security and privacy related best practices, the press release adds.