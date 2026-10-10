Crowne Plaza Dhaka Gulshan transforms giving into meaningful action
From supporting women entrepreneurs and donating blood to running for charity and bringing the community together, Crowne Plaza Dhaka Gulshan’s Giving for Good journey turned a month of giving into meaningful opportunities for underprivileged children.
Crowne Plaza Dhaka Gulshan turned IHG Hotels & Resorts’ Giving for Good Month 2026 into a month of action, bringing together colleagues, entrepreneurs, partners, guests and members of the community around one shared purpose - giving back, reports a press release.
As part of IHG’s Journey to tomorrow, the hotel transformed September into a series of initiatives where giving took many forms - from donating blood and supporting women-led businesses to running for charity and making personal contributions.
Starting with a drop of hope
The journey began with “Drops of Hope,” a blood donation camp organised in collaboration with the Bangladesh Thalassemia Foundation.
Nearly 50 per cent of the hotel’s employees came forward to donate blood, with the potential to support 60–70 thalassemia patients and their families who depend on regular transfusions.
30 Women. 30 Stories. One Purpose.
The second edition of W.O.W Market - Women of Worth and Wonder brought together 30 women-led businesses, giving entrepreneurs, artisans and creators a platform to showcase and sell their products.
From handwoven clothing and handmade products to jute and coconut-husk crafts and homemade food, the market celebrated local creativity while creating direct social impact.
Each participating entrepreneur contributed Tk 3,000 towards their stall, with the full amount donated to Mojar School, while all sales went directly to the participating businesses.
A step towards giving back to the community
The giving continued with Run for Charity: Meaningful Marathon 2.0, bringing together 200+ runners - including colleagues, corporate partners, community members, running enthusiasts and former Bangladesh national footballer Zahid Hasan Ameli.
Participants contributed Tk 1,500 each, generating more than Tk 300,000 towards the hotel’s Giving for Good fundraising effort in support of Mojar School.
What began as a 5-kilometre run became a shared expression of community, fitness and purpose.
From many contributions to one collective gift
The journey culminated in the Joy of Giving Charity Dinner on 1 October, where colleagues, guests, partners and supporters came together to celebrate the spirit of giving.
Hotel colleagues made personal contributions of Tk 1.5 lacs, and through the collective Giving for Good initiatives, a total of Tk 12 lacs was raised for Mojar School.
The Tk12 lacs cheque was formally handed over to Mojar School by Firoze Asad, senior group advisor & member of the board, Doreen, together with Karthi VK, general manager, Crowne Plaza Dhaka Gulshan. The contribution will support 200+ underprivileged children, helping provide education, nutrition and essential support.
A shared commitment to giving
Firoze Asad, senior group advisor & member of the Board, Doreen said,
“What makes me particularly happy is that this has not been just one event. The team has created a meaningful journey of giving - Drops of Hope, the WOW Market, the Meaningful Charity Run, and now the Joy of Giving Dinner.”
He also recognised the work of Arian Arif, founder of Mojar School, and the organisation’s efforts to provide children not only with shelter and care, but more importantly, education and an opportunity for a better future.
Karthi VK, general manager, Crowne Plaza Dhaka Gulshan, said, “Giving for Good becomes truly meaningful when it moves beyond a campaign and becomes a shared commitment. This month, our colleagues, partners, entrepreneurs, runners, guests and community members all found different ways to give back.”
An evening of giving and celebration
The Joy of Giving Dinner also featured an evening of entertainment, with magician Saqlain Hossain captivating guests with his magic, followed by a comedy performance. Students from Mojar School presented a special cultural performance, adding a meaningful touch to the celebration.
The programme concluded with a vote of thanks, followed by music entertainment and a lavish buffet dinner.
Through Giving for Good, Crowne Plaza Dhaka Gulshan demonstrated how small acts of giving can come together to create a collective impact - helping build opportunities for children to learn, grow and dream of a brighter future.