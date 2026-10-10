Crowne Plaza Dhaka Gulshan transforms giving into meaningful action

The journey began with “Drops of Hope,” a blood donation camp organised in collaboration with the Bangladesh Thalassemia Foundation.

Nearly 50 per cent of the hotel’s employees came forward to donate blood, with the potential to support 60–70 thalassemia patients and their families who depend on regular transfusions.

30 Women. 30 Stories. One Purpose.

The second edition of W.O.W Market - Women of Worth and Wonder brought together 30 women-led businesses, giving entrepreneurs, artisans and creators a platform to showcase and sell their products.

From handwoven clothing and handmade products to jute and coconut-husk crafts and homemade food, the market celebrated local creativity while creating direct social impact.

Each participating entrepreneur contributed Tk 3,000 towards their stall, with the full amount donated to Mojar School, while all sales went directly to the participating businesses.