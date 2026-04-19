BRAC announces Tk 530m self-funded initiative for agriculture and social welfare

BRAC has announced a Tk 530 million self-funded initiative to support agriculture and a range of social initiatives across the country, reports a press release.

Under this initiative, 103,000 farmers and agri-entrepreneurs will receive training, agricultural inputs, and access to modern technologies over the next three months.

It will also undertake targeted interventions in climate change, road safety, migration, social empowerment and legal protection, and education.

As food inflation and rising agricultural input costs continue to affect smallholder farmers, BRAC is providing direct support to strengthen livelihoods and improve productivity.

Of the total allocation, Tk 328.5 million will be channelled into three agriculture-focused components of the initiative.