Celebrate Pohela Boishakh with Daraz Boishakhi Mela up to 80pc off
Welcome the Bangla New Year with flash sales, exclusive brand days, and festive shopping across all categories
Daraz Bangladesh, the country's leading e-commerce platform, is celebrating Pohela Boishakh with the launch of Daraz Boishakhi Mela, bringing the festive spirit of the Bangla New Year to online shoppers nationwide, reports a press release.
Running from April 10 at 8 pm until 14 April, 2026, the campaign offers Flash Sales up to 80 per cent off, exclusive vouchers, and free delivery across diverse product categories, making it easier than ever to celebrate the new year in style.
The Daraz Boishakhi Mela covers a comprehensive range of categories including electronics, home appliances, fashion, beauty and wellness, FMCG, and lifestyle products, ensuring customers can find everything they need to welcome Bangla Year 1433 with incredible savings and festive shopping.
The campaign launches with Flash Vouchers offering up to 9 per cent off on April 10 from 8 pm to 1 am.
Customers can collect vouchers worth up to Tk 500 with a minimum order value of Tk 749, while enhanced vouchers up to Tk 1,000 are available with a minimum order of Tk 5,999 during the same period.
Site and category wise more voucher will drop in a timely manner during the campaign period.
Shoppers can enjoy Hot Deals up to 75 per cent off, Mega Deals up to 80 per cent off, alongside comprehensive site-wide delivery offers including shipping discounts and free delivery on selected products.
Throughout the campaign, customers can explore dedicated theme days with exclusive category-specific deals: Choice Day Saturday, Fashion Forward Sunday and Monday, and Electrical Tuesday.
These themed days provide curated shopping experiences with special offers across specific product categories, perfectly timed for Bangla New Year celebrations.
The Daraz Boishakhi Mela features exclusive Super Brand Days with Unilever on 12 April and Dettol on 14 April, each offering special discounts and exclusive deals.
Continuing its commitment to everyday affordability, Daraz is strengthening its Everyday Low Price (EDLP) proposition through the Daraz Choice channel.
Customers can Buy 3 Get delivery discount and Buy 5 Get 1 Free Gift with delivery discount, making bulk purchases even more rewarding.
Payment convenience is enhanced through partnerships with leading financial service providers. Nagad users can enjoy cashback of up to Tk 200 per user.
Daraz-EBL Co-brand Cardholders will receive up to 15 per cent savings, while other Eastern Bank Cardholders can enjoy up to 12 per cent savings.
Southeast Bank Cardholders will also get up to 12 per cent savings. Additionally, customers can take advantage of zero per cent EMI for up to 12 months through Eastern Bank ZIP, making larger purchases more accessible during the festive season.
This year’s Daraz Boishakhi Mela is supported by a strong lineup of partners.
Dettol, Haier, Himalaya and Unilever Bangladesh Limited have joined as Exclusive Platinum Partners, while Marico is participating as Gold Sponsor, Emami and Godrej came as Silver Partner ensuring access to trusted brands across key categories.
Customers can explore the full range of deals and start shopping by visiting Daraz Boishakhi Mela or downloading the Daraz app for real-time updates on flash sales and exclusive Pohela Boishakh offers.