Celebrate Pohela Boishakh with Daraz Boishakhi Mela up to 80pc off

The Daraz Boishakhi Mela covers a comprehensive range of categories including electronics, home appliances, fashion, beauty and wellness, FMCG, and lifestyle products, ensuring customers can find everything they need to welcome Bangla Year 1433 with incredible savings and festive shopping.

The campaign launches with Flash Vouchers offering up to 9 per cent off on April 10 from 8 pm to 1 am.

Customers can collect vouchers worth up to Tk 500 with a minimum order value of Tk 749, while enhanced vouchers up to Tk 1,000 are available with a minimum order of Tk 5,999 during the same period.

Site and category wise more voucher will drop in a timely manner during the campaign period.

Shoppers can enjoy Hot Deals up to 75 per cent off, Mega Deals up to 80 per cent off, alongside comprehensive site-wide delivery offers including shipping discounts and free delivery on selected products.