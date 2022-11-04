China’s Tianjin Port reaps benefits of Huawei’s Smart Port Innovations

Jason Li, Board Member of the Huawei Bangladesh shares, “Bangladesh is moving fast riding on the power of digital transformation. Smart ports and terminals can be the focus point in next few years for realizing Smart Bangladesh vision. If Bangladesh can turn Chattogram and Mongla ports into smart ones, it will have very positive impacts on the economy and also help to address the problems in daily operations at ports.”
Tianjin port is one of China's most technologically advanced ports and a vital hub for the One Belt One Road initiative. It has a 300000-ton-class wharf with a channel depth of -22 meters. It has 192 berths of various types and 128 berths above the 10,000-ton-class. By the end of 2021, the port’s cargo throughput reached 435 million tons, ranking ninth in the world, while the container throughput exceeded 18.35 million TEUs, ranking the eighth port in the world.