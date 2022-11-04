China’s Tianjin Port reaps benefits of Huawei’s Smart Port Innovations

The leading global ICT infrastructure and solutions provider, Huawei, has come up with 5G network, 4L autonomous driving and other technological innovations to make the ports smart, safer and efficient. Recently, a smart terminal ha bs been built by Tianjin Port Group (TPG), together with Huawei and other partners, as part of its efforts to build a smart and green port, says a press release.

This initiative has been taken to deal with port congestion that caused severe disruptions in global supply chains, goods handling problem and other port related issues resulting in a decrease in overall efficiency. At the Tianjin Port, under the guidance of the BeiDou navigation satellite system, the whole process of moving the container trucks to the automatic locking/unlocking stations can now be completed in one go.

The intelligent and digital transformation of the port has led to tangible benefits and increased efficiency. Now, each container at the Tianjin Port now consumes 20% less energy, and cranes are 20% more efficient on average, with each crane operating 39 container units per hour.