Magic V6: The ultra-slim foldable officially debuts in Bangladesh
HONOR has officially launched its latest flagship foldable, the Magic V6, in Bangladesh. The ultra-slim device combines industry-leading durability with powerful AI features for a seamless foldable experience.
The Magic V6 is currently the world''s thinnest book-style foldable phone ever. It measures just 4.0 mm when unfolded and 8.75 mm when folded, while weighing approximately 219g. It is complemented by a hinge that is up to three times more durable. The hinge has been lab-tested by SGS, the world’s leading testing, inspection, and certification company, to withstand 500,000 folding and unfolding cycles.
When closed, it just feels like a regular flagship Android phone, with a crisp and smooth 6.5-inch OLED display. Once opened, the 7.95-inch inner screen is one of the best available, ready for all your multitasking needs.
The Magic V6 turns its big inner screen into a true workspace for professionals balancing busy routines. Moving between split-screen note-taking and jumping on online meetings feels completely seamless. It also breaks cross-platform barriers by allowing users to connect instantly with Apple devices, making it simple to share files with a tap or extend a screen directly to a MacBook.
This sleek device houses a 6,660 mAh silicon-carbon battery, the largest in foldables to date. It also sets a new industry benchmark for energy density with 25% silicon.
For photography, the AI Falcon Camera System, equipped with a 50MP Main Camera and a 64MP optically stabilized Periscope Telephoto Camera, captures crisp, steady shots of late-night gatherings and events.
The device features 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage. Powered by Qualcomm’s top Android chip for 2026, the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5, it ranks among the best-performing flagship smartphones on the market.
It is among the first foldables to combine both IP68 and IP69 ratings, offering water- and dust-resistance and protection against accidental drops.
Reflecting on the local arrival, Lang Guo, Country Manager of HONOR Bangladesh, shared, “The industry needs the courage to evolve. Foldable users should never have to compromise between design, reliability, and performance. With HONOR Magic V6, we focused on what truly matters: a natural form factor, trustworthy durability, and seamless cross-ecosystem productivity. This phone reflects our commitment to building AI devices that empower people to realize their fullest potential, as we set out to do with our HONOR ALPHA PLAN.”
The phone is priced at BDT 249,999 and available in red, white, and gold colour options.