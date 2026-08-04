Magic V6: The ultra-slim foldable officially debuts in Bangladesh

The Magic V6 turns its big inner screen into a true workspace for professionals balancing busy routines. Moving between split-screen note-taking and jumping on online meetings feels completely seamless. It also breaks cross-platform barriers by allowing users to connect instantly with Apple devices, making it simple to share files with a tap or extend a screen directly to a MacBook.

This sleek device houses a 6,660 mAh silicon-carbon battery, the largest in foldables to date. It also sets a new industry benchmark for energy density with 25% silicon.

For photography, the AI Falcon Camera System, equipped with a 50MP Main Camera and a 64MP optically stabilized Periscope Telephoto Camera, captures crisp, steady shots of late-night gatherings and events.

The device features 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage. Powered by Qualcomm’s top Android chip for 2026, the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5, it ranks among the best-performing flagship smartphones on the market.

It is among the first foldables to combine both IP68 and IP69 ratings, offering water- and dust-resistance and protection against accidental drops.

Reflecting on the local arrival, Lang Guo, Country Manager of HONOR Bangladesh, shared, “The industry needs the courage to evolve. Foldable users should never have to compromise between design, reliability, and performance. With HONOR Magic V6, we focused on what truly matters: a natural form factor, trustworthy durability, and seamless cross-ecosystem productivity. This phone reflects our commitment to building AI devices that empower people to realize their fullest potential, as we set out to do with our HONOR ALPHA PLAN.”

The phone is priced at BDT 249,999 and available in red, white, and gold colour options.