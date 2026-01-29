Xiaomi offers up to 50pc discount on smart lifestyle products at Digital Device and Innovation Expo 2026
Global tech giant Xiaomi is set to offer exclusive discounts and assured gifts at the Digital Device and Innovation (DDI) Expo 2026, reports a press release.
Visitors to the Xiaomi booth can enjoy discounts of up to 50 per cent on selected smartphones and smart devices. Additionally, lucky Xiaomi fans will win brand-new Redmi Note 15 everyday through raffle draw.
The four-day exhibition was inaugurated Wednesday at the Bangladesh-China Friendship Conference Centre by chief adviser of the Interim Government Dr Muhammad Yunus.
The expo brings together leading ICT companies and organisations from across the country, showcasing the latest innovations in technology.
As the country’s no 1 smartphone brand, Xiaomi has set up an extensive showcase at the Carnival Hall, featuring its latest smartphones and pads alongside a wide range of AIoT products, including smartwatches, TV boxes, air fryers and air purifiers, powerbanks, speakers and TWS.
Xiaomi fans purchasing any smartphone, Pad or AIoT products will receive guaranteed gifts such worth up to Tk 10,000.
Ziauddin Chowdhury, country manager of Xiaomi Bangladesh said, “We are extremely excited to participate in the Digital Device and Innovation Expo 2026 and to connect directly with Xiaomi fans.
“At our booth, visitors will be able to experience the complete Xiaomi ecosystem, including smartphones, pads, and AIoT products, all in one place.”
“Alongside exploring Xiaomi’s latest technological innovations, they will also have the opportunity to purchase their preferred Xiaomi devices with attractive discounts and assured gifts,” he added.
The booth has also been equipped with high efficiency air purifiers capable of removing up to 99.97 per cent of airborne pollutants, allowing visitors to enjoy clean air while exploring the showcase.
The four-day expo begins today and will remain open to the public until 31 January, from 10:00 am to 8:00 pm each day.