Xiaomi offers up to 50pc discount on smart lifestyle products at Digital Device and Innovation Expo 2026

Global tech giant Xiaomi is set to offer exclusive discounts and assured gifts at the Digital Device and Innovation (DDI) Expo 2026, reports a press release.

Visitors to the Xiaomi booth can enjoy discounts of up to 50 per cent on selected smartphones and smart devices. Additionally, lucky Xiaomi fans will win brand-new Redmi Note 15 everyday through raffle draw.

The four-day exhibition was inaugurated Wednesday at the Bangladesh-China Friendship Conference Centre by chief adviser of the Interim Government Dr Muhammad Yunus.

The expo brings together leading ICT companies and organisations from across the country, showcasing the latest innovations in technology.