Tripartite international trade summit on investment opportunities

During the summit, Heru Hartanto Subolo, Ambassador of Indonesia to Bangladesh, Gita Irawan Wirjawan, former minister of trade of Indonesia, Iskandar Bin Mohd Nuli, Executive Chairman and CEO at Labuan IBFC, Indonesia, Nahid Sarwar, Managing Director of Cityscape Group, Pavel Sarwar and Mustafa Moin Sarwar, directors of Cityscape Group delivered speech and shared their views. Amongst others Investors and policymakers from various Indonesian, Malaysian and Bangladeshi along with high officials from Bangladesh Ministry of Finance, Bangladesh Investment Development Authority (BIDA), Bangladesh Economic Zone Authority (BEZA), Federation of Bangladesh Chamber of Commerce and Industries (FBCCI), different Banks and non-banking financial institutions were also present.