Tripartite international trade summit on investment opportunities

An Indonesia-Malaysia-Bangladesh based international summit took place at Cityscape Tower, Gulshan Avenue, Dhaka to showcase specific private investment opportunities available in Bangladesh through technical discussions and matchmaking initiatives. The event was facilitated by Cityscape International Ltd, a Dhaka based leading construction and real estate company, well known for pioneering critical mega infrastructural ventures through innovation and sustainable green technologies, to make a difference in the community living standards in the markets it serves. The seminar highlighted the resilience and competitiveness of the Bangladesh economy as well as the process, incentives and facilities offered by the Bangladesh government to foreign investors.

Cityscape International Ltd (CIL) presented its accomplishments and shared conceptual highlights on Cityscape Lifestyle Project to potential investors, which aims to spread happiness, wellbeing and elevate the standard of living for the communities it serves. During this summit, business networking leads amongst key stakeholders from Malaysia and Indonesia has been executed and Memorandum of Understanding for investment in Cityscape Lifestyle project was signed, which is the latest venture of this renowned company. During this summit, scope to initiate trade and investment on various sectors were discussed amongst investors from Indonesia, Malaysia and Bangladesh to cross markets.