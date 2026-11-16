44 organisations receive the corporate governance excellence award
The Institute of Chartered Secretaries of Bangladesh (ICSB) organised the 13th ICSB National Award for Corporate Governance Excellence, 2025 at the Grand Ballroom of Pan Pacific Sonargaon, Dhaka, recognising listed companies for their outstanding commitment to corporate governance, transparency, and accountability. The theme of the award was “Promoting Governing Excellence.”
The award recognised companies that demonstrated excellence in governance practices during the year 2025 in compliance with the Corporate Governance Codes of the Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission (BSEC) and relevant regulatory frameworks.
Khandakar Abdul Muktadir, honourable minister, Ministry of Commerce, Ministry of Textiles and Jute, and Ministry of Industries, Government of the People’s Republic of Bangladesh, graced the occasion as the chief guest.
The programme was further honoured by the presence of Hafiz Ahmed Chowdhury, Secretary, Legislative and Parliamentary Affairs Division, Ministry of Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs; Sharf Uddin Ahmed Choudhury, Secretary, Ministry of Commerce; Masud Khan, FCA, FCMA, Chairman, Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission (BSEC) as Special Guests.
The ceremony was presided over by Mohammad Shahajahan FCS, President, ICSB Md Abdullah Al Mamun FCS, Chairman, Corporate Governance Committee, ICSB, presented the overview of the Corporate Governance Awarding Charter.
44 winning companies listed on the Dhaka Stock Exchange PLC and Chittagong Stock Exchange PLC were recognised under 14 different categories and were awarded Gold, Silver, and Bronze trophies. Chief Guest and Special Guests handed over the trophies and certificates among the winning companies.
BRAC Bank PLC and Eastern Bank PLC have jointly won the Gold trophy in the General Banking Companies category while City Bank PLC has secured silver and Pubali Bank PLC Bronze.
Shahjalal Islami Bank PLC has won the Gold award in the Islami Banking Companies category.
IDLC Finance PLC has won the Gold award in the Finance Companies category while DBH Finance PLC has bagged Silver and IPDC Finance PLC. has received Bronze award.
In the General Insurance Companies category, the Gold trophy have jointly won by City Insurance PLC & Sena Insurance PLC, the Silver has gone to Nitol Insurance PLC and the Bronze to Reliance Insurance PLC.
In the Life Insurance Companies category, Meghna Life Insurance PLC won Gold trophy, Chartered Life Insurance PLC has bagged Silver award while Pragati Life Insurance PLC received Bronze trophy.
The IBN SINA Pharmaceutical Industry PLC took home the top honor in the Pharmaceuticals and Chemicals Companies category Reckitt Benckiser (Bangladesh) PLC has won Silver and The ACME Laboratories Ltd. has received Bronze trophy.
In the Textiles and RMG Companies category, Paramount Textile PLC has bagged the Gold, Envoy Textiles Limited & Matin Spinning Mills PLC both have got Silver and Shasha Denims PLC has received Bronze trophy.
Unilever Consumer Care Limited has won Gold, Agricultural Marketing Co. Ltd has won Silver and Golden Harvest Agro Industries Ltd has won Bronze in the Food and Allied Companies category.
IT Consultants PLC has got the Gold trophy in the Information and Communication Technology Companies category while BDCOM Online Ltd has won Silver and ADN Telecom Limited has received Bronze trophy.
Walton Hi-Tech Industries PLC has got the Gold trophy in the Engineering Companies category, Bangladesh Steel Re-Rolling Mills Limited has won Silver and Rangpur Foundry Limited has won Bronze trophy.
Heidelberg Materials Bangladesh PLC has won the Gold, RAK Ceramics (Bangladesh) Limited has bagged Silver and Bata Shoe Company (Bangladesh) Limited & Crown Cement PLC. jointly received Bronze trophy in the Manufacturing Companies category.
In the Fuel and Power Companies category, MJL Bangladesh PLC. has secured Gold and United Power Generation & Distribution Company Ltd has received Silver trophy and Linde Bangladesh Limited has won Bronze trophy.
Eastern Housing Limited has won the Gold trophy in the Service Companies category while Unique Hotel & Resorts PLC has bagged Silver and Summit Alliance Port Limited has won Bronze trophy.
In the Telecommunications Companies category, Grameenphone Ltd. has bagged Gold award and Robi Axiata PLC. has received Silver and Bangladesh Submarine Cables PLC has secured Bronze trophy.
Speaking as the Chief Guest, Khandakar Abdul Muktadir said, “Good corporate governance is essential across all sectors to build a stronger and more sustainable economy.”
He appreciated ICSB’s efforts over the years to promote good governance by recognising companies that follow best practices. He also assured the Ministry of Commerce’s continued support for ICSB’s future activities and progress.
Hafiz Ahmed Chowdhury, Secretary, Legislative and Parliamentary Affairs Division, Ministry of Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs, emphasised that corporate governance goes beyond regulatory compliance, reflecting an organisation’s values, leadership, and commitment to responsible business practices. He appreciated ICSB’s role in promoting transparency, accountability, and good governance in Bangladesh.
Sharf Uddin Ahmed Choudhury, Secretary, Ministry of Commerce, appreciated ICSB for putting efforts in promoting good governance and also for encouraging companies to uphold the standards of corporate governance. He also mentioned good governance is essential for sustainable economic growth. “
Masud Khan, FCA, FCMA, Chairman, Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission (BSEC), mentioned that good governance is essential for business operation. He also emphasised on balanced composition of boards, so that the stakeholder’s rights be protected. He mentioned ICSB as a as a true guardian of corporate governance. They carry a vital responsibility in ensuring these standards are practiced across the corporate sector.”
Earlier, in his Welcome Address, Mohammad Shahajahan, FCS, President of ICSB, called for a collective commitment to ensuring sound corporate governance, which is essential for the economic progress of our country.
Md Abdullah Al Mamun, FCS, Chairman of the Corporate Governance Committee, ICSB, outlined the evaluation process followed in selecting companies for the awards.
At the end, Md Rafiqul Islam FCS, Senior Vice President of ICSB thanked everyone on behalf of ICSB.
The programme was attended by dignitaries, government officials, eminent professionals, chairpersons, managing directors, directors, and senior officials from country’s leading corporate houses, along with members of the Institute and journalists. The guests commended ICSB's role in establishing governance in the Corporate Sector of Bangladesh and ensuring sustainable development.