44 organisations receive the corporate governance excellence award

The Institute of Chartered Secretaries of Bangladesh (ICSB) organised the 13th ICSB National Award for Corporate Governance Excellence, 2025 at the Grand Ballroom of Pan Pacific Sonargaon, Dhaka, recognising listed companies for their outstanding commitment to corporate governance, transparency, and accountability. The theme of the award was “Promoting Governing Excellence.”

The award recognised companies that demonstrated excellence in governance practices during the year 2025 in compliance with the Corporate Governance Codes of the Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission (BSEC) and relevant regulatory frameworks.

Khandakar Abdul Muktadir, honourable minister, Ministry of Commerce, Ministry of Textiles and Jute, and Ministry of Industries, Government of the People’s Republic of Bangladesh, graced the occasion as the chief guest.