Realme claims model C-55 is ‘champion of the segment’

Youth-favorite brand Realme has made a bold statement with its upgraded C Series for 2023, C55, positioning it as “champion of the segment”.
Realme has made strategic upgrades in their brand new C55 model, making segment-first features that will exceed users’ expectations, raising the benchmark within the smartphone market, Realme said in a press release.
As the newest addition to the C-series, C55 is the only smartphone in its price segment featuring a 64MP AI camera.
This specific model will be equipped with three more segment-first features – 33W SUPERVOOC charging, 8GB/256GB storage, and up to 16GB dynamic RAM.
“Using realme’s C55, people can confidently achieve their goals as the champion of their story. realme believes that everyone can be a champion. Hence, through segment-leading features, realme aims to enable the young around the world to enjoy and grow with a champion experience in every moment,” the press release read.