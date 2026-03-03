Galaxy S26 Series now up for pre-order in Bangladesh

The much-anticipated latest flagship lineup from Samsung, the Galaxy S26 series, is now up for pre-order in Bangladesh, bringing the brand’s newest generation of Galaxy AI smartphones to local customers.

Following its global unveiling on 25 February, the series officially opens for pre-orders today, Tuesday.

The pre-order window will continue until 17 March. Customers who confirm their orders early will begin receiving deliveries from 9 March. Commercial sales of the devices, however, will begin on 18 March.