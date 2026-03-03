Galaxy S26 Series now up for pre-order in Bangladesh
The much-anticipated latest flagship lineup from Samsung, the Galaxy S26 series, is now up for pre-order in Bangladesh, bringing the brand’s newest generation of Galaxy AI smartphones to local customers.
Following its global unveiling on 25 February, the series officially opens for pre-orders today, Tuesday.
The pre-order window will continue until 17 March. Customers who confirm their orders early will begin receiving deliveries from 9 March. Commercial sales of the devices, however, will begin on 18 March.
The Galaxy S26 series includes Galaxy S26 Ultra, Galaxy S26+ and Galaxy S26, each designed to deliver premium performance, refined design and next-level AI experiences.
Galaxy S26 Ultra will be available in the 12GB+512GB variant at Tk 228,999 in Cobalt Violet, Black, and Sky Blue and in the 12GB+256GB variant at Tk 199,999 in Cobalt Violet and Black.
Galaxy S26+ (12GB+256GB) will be available in Black at Tk 172,499. Galaxy S26 (12GB+256GB) will be available in Cobalt Violet and Sky Blue at Tk 128,499.
To make the launch even more rewarding, Samsung is offering exclusive pre-order benefits across the lineup.
Galaxy S26 Ultra customers can choose between a memory upgrade worth Tk 29,000 or instant cashback of Tk 20,000. They will also be eligible for EMI cashback of up to Tk 15,000.
Galaxy S26+ buyers will receive instant cashback of Tk 19,500 and EMI cashback of up to Tk 15,000.
Galaxy S26 customers can enjoy instant cashback of Tk 8,500 and EMI cashback of up to Tk 7,000.
Additionally, customers can avail up to 36 months of extended zero-cost EMI on selected banks across all models.
Customers can place their pre-orders at http://www.s26preorder.com/.
In addition, Samsung has partnered with leading banks to offer further EMI cashback benefits.
The City Bank (AMEX credit cards only) is offering up to Tk 15,000 cashback on eligible purchases under a minimum 12-month EMI plan, with a maximum of two handsets per card.
UCB is providing up to Tk 15,000 cashback under 12, 18 and 24-month EMI plans. Prime Bank PLC is offering up to Tk 15,000 cashback on qualifying purchases under a 12-month EMI plan.
Eastern Bank PLC is providing up to Tk 5,000 cashback under 12 to 36-month EMI options, while Dhaka Bank PLC is offering up to Tk 10,000 cashback on eligible transactions under 12 or 24-month EMI plans.
With premium color options, attractive financial benefits, and early delivery access, the Galaxy S26 series pre-order campaign gives customers in Bangladesh the opportunity to secure Samsung’s newest flagship devices ahead of the official sales launch on 18 March.