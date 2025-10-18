Nevian begins manufacturing Novartis medicines in Bangladesh
Following a majority share transfer, Novartis (Bangladesh) Limited has officially begun a new chapter under its new name, Nevian Lifescience PLC. Under a licensing agreement, Nevian will continue to manufacture and market Novartis’ world-renowned pharmaceutical brands in Bangladesh.
Production of Novartis-branded medicines has already commenced at Nevian’s manufacturing facility. To mark this milestone, the first locally manufactured Novartis brand under Nevian, ‘Galvus Met’, was unveiled at an event held at a hotel in Dhaka yesterday.
The occasion was attended by the Bilal Belyurt, Commercial Counselor of the Republic of Turkey, Leonardo de Oliveira Januzzi, Deputy Head of Mission of the Embassy of Brazil, Nasimul Goni, Senior Secretary, Ministry of Home Affairs, Md. Saidur Rahman, Secretary, Health Services Division, Md. Obaidur Rahman, Secretary, Ministry of Industries, and Md. Fazlur Rahman, Chairman, Bangladesh Chemical Industries Corporation, along with senior representatives from the pharmaceutical industry, government, and financial sectors.
Speakers at the ceremony praised Nevian’s collaboration with the Switzerland-based Novartis, commending the initiative for ensuring the continued availability of Novartis’ research-driven medicines for patients in Bangladesh, even after the ownership transition.
Under the licensing agreement, Nevian is required to strictly adhere to Novartis’ global manufacturing and quality assurance standards. Nevian’s Managing Director, Musawat Shams Zahedi, assured that since the same ingredients, processes, skilled workforce, and manufacturing facilities are being maintained, there will be no change in the quality of Novartis medicines produced in Bangladesh.
Nasser Shahriar Zahedi, one of the founding directors of Nevian and Chairman of Radiant Pharma, said: “Novartis has been at the forefront of innovation and medical advancement for over 250 years worldwide. In Bangladesh, over the past five decades, Novartis’ medicines have earned the trust of both doctors and patients. When Novartis decided to divest its Bangladesh operations, Nevian’s journey began with a vision to preserve and continue that legacy of trust.”
Speaking at the event, Md. Fazlur Rahman, Chairman of BCIC, remarked that the production of Novartis medicines under Nevian’s banner represents more than a corporate milestone; it is a significant step toward the self-reliance of Bangladesh’s pharmaceutical industry, helping to deliver safer, more reliable, and world-class healthcare for the nation.
Chowdhury Mahmud Hasan, former head of the Directorate General of Drug Administration and Professor at the Faculty of Pharmacy, University of Dhaka, in his remarks, said that the production of Novartis brands in Bangladesh through Nevian is a testament to the growing capabilities of the country’s pharmaceutical sector. He expressed confidence that Nevian would uphold Novartis’ longstanding reputation for quality and patient trust.
Ciba-Geigy Bangladesh Ltd. was established in 1973 as a joint venture with BCIC. In 1996, it became Novartis (Bangladesh) Limited following the global merger between Ciba-Geigy and another Swiss-based pharmaceutical company, Sandoz. When Novartis AG decided to sell its shares in Bangladesh, Radiant, one of the country’s leading pharmaceutical manufacturers, acquired the majority stake. Despite the change in ownership, BCIC’s shareholding remains unchanged.
Even with the new name, Nevian will continue producing all Novartis medicines in Bangladesh under license, and will also act as the local importer for newly developed Novartis products.
Nevian’s EU-GMP–certified manufacturing facility in Tongi is already engaged as a contract manufacturer for Sandoz, supplying pharmaceuticals to various European markets. Looking ahead, Nevian’s leadership has announced plans to invest in advanced technologies such as biotechnology and to expand into the US market in the future.