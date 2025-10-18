Nevian begins manufacturing Novartis medicines in Bangladesh

Nasser Shahriar Zahedi, one of the founding directors of Nevian and Chairman of Radiant Pharma, said: “Novartis has been at the forefront of innovation and medical advancement for over 250 years worldwide. In Bangladesh, over the past five decades, Novartis’ medicines have earned the trust of both doctors and patients. When Novartis decided to divest its Bangladesh operations, Nevian’s journey began with a vision to preserve and continue that legacy of trust.”

Speaking at the event, Md. Fazlur Rahman, Chairman of BCIC, remarked that the production of Novartis medicines under Nevian’s banner represents more than a corporate milestone; it is a significant step toward the self-reliance of Bangladesh’s pharmaceutical industry, helping to deliver safer, more reliable, and world-class healthcare for the nation.

Chowdhury Mahmud Hasan, former head of the Directorate General of Drug Administration and Professor at the Faculty of Pharmacy, University of Dhaka, in his remarks, said that the production of Novartis brands in Bangladesh through Nevian is a testament to the growing capabilities of the country’s pharmaceutical sector. He expressed confidence that Nevian would uphold Novartis’ longstanding reputation for quality and patient trust.