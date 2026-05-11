BRAC reaches 26 million people in 1 year: 2025 annual report

In 2025, nearly 26 million people across Bangladesh received services and support through BRAC programmes, equivalent to one in every seven people in the country. More than 19 million women and over 223,000 persons with disabilities received support from BRAC.

Of the people reached directly by BRAC, two out of every three were women. Support was provided across a wide range of sectors, including health, education, financial inclusion, disaster and crisis response, water, sanitation and hygiene (WASH), climate change adaptation, migration, and skills development.

Over the next five years, BRAC aims to create employment opportunities for one million people, support nearly 1.9 million students in overcoming learning loss, and further expand its ultra-poor graduation programme.

These details were shared at an event organised to mark the publication of BRAC’s 2025 Annual Report. A press meet marking the launch of the report was held today, Monday, 11 May 2026, at BRAC Centre in Mohakhali. Asif Saleh, executive director at BRAC, presented key highlights from the report and responded to questions from journalists, reports a press release.