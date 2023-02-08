SMC enterprise holds annual sales conference for FY- 2022

The release read SMC is a successful social enterprise and is recognised globally. It is now a major contributor to the Bangladesh national family planning program, providing contraceptives to more than one-third of all users.
Through consistent quality, creative marketing, and extensive distribution, SMC has established a leading position in ORS, pills, condoms, sanitary napkins, and other product categories. SMC’s ORSaline-N is saving the lives of millions of children and adults by being available and accessible across Bangladesh.
Waliul Islam, chairman, board of directors, SMC & SMC EL graced the occasion as the chief guest, former chairman of the board of directors of SMC & SMC EL Muhammed Ali, and Siddiqur Rahman Choudhury were present as special guests.
Toslim Uddin Khan, managing director and CEO of SMC, and Abdul Haque, managing director of SMC enterprise were present at the conference. GM, Sales C N Mandal, presented the 12-month performance of FY 2022.
He said, "In comparison to the 12-month performance in FY2021, the company’s revenue grew impressively by around 16 per cent. Currently, SMC enterprises limited is supplying its products to more than seven lac sixteen thousand numbered outlets."
Khandaker Shamim Rahman, GM, Marketing, gave a presentation on marketing strategy.
Among others, board directors and members of SMC and SMC Enterprise Ltd, representatives from USAID and officials of SMC and SMC enterprise Ltd were present at the occasion. The conference was followed by a cultural program. From beginning to end, the program was anchored by Amal Rajak, Raiatun Tehrin, and Rajia Sultana.