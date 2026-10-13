TECNO brings EllaClaw, a more practical agentic AI experience

Unlike a conventional chatbot, EllaClaw is being developed to understand context, learn user preferences and take approved actions across the phone.

Powered by more than 40 Smart Skills, it can identify apps consuming excessive battery or data, clean RAM and CPU resources, reduce background activity and support smoother device performance.

Important changes still require user approval, allowing users to remain in control.

In addition, with the user's permission, EllaClaw can complete tasks such as shopping, booking transportation, ordering food and managing smart home applications step by step.

These capabilities are made possible through its Cross-app Automation feature, which enables EllaClaw to coordinate actions across multiple applications.

For example, a user can simply give a single voice or text instruction, and the assistant can help book a ride through a ride-sharing app, order food online, purchase a product or complete tasks across different apps as needed. The entire process remains visible to the user, making it easy to monitor and control every step.