TECNO brings EllaClaw, a more practical agentic AI experience
The AI assistant moves beyond answering questions to help users manage devices, routines and cross-app tasks.
AI-driven global technology brand TECNO has introduced EllaClaw, an experimental agentic AI assistant designed to make smartphone use more proactive, practical and personal, reports a press release.
Currently in beta development, EllaClaw combines TECNO’s Ella assistant with the OpenClaw framework to move beyond simple question-and-answer interactions and help users complete everyday tasks.
Unlike a conventional chatbot, EllaClaw is being developed to understand context, learn user preferences and take approved actions across the phone.
Powered by more than 40 Smart Skills, it can identify apps consuming excessive battery or data, clean RAM and CPU resources, reduce background activity and support smoother device performance.
Important changes still require user approval, allowing users to remain in control.
In addition, with the user's permission, EllaClaw can complete tasks such as shopping, booking transportation, ordering food and managing smart home applications step by step.
These capabilities are made possible through its Cross-app Automation feature, which enables EllaClaw to coordinate actions across multiple applications.
For example, a user can simply give a single voice or text instruction, and the assistant can help book a ride through a ride-sharing app, order food online, purchase a product or complete tasks across different apps as needed. The entire process remains visible to the user, making it easy to monitor and control every step.
Technology publications have highlighted EllaClaw as an example of AI shifting from conversation to action.
Android Authority reported that the OpenClaw-powered assistant could automate routine smartphone tasks and combine information across apps, while GadgetMatch noted its focus on practical phone care, personalised routines and cross-app support.
Market research firm Counterpoint Research has also placed EllaClaw within the emerging “Agent Phone” movement.
Its analysis describes smartphones evolving from passive AI tools into proactive systems capable of interpreting intent and completing multi-step actions.
The report highlighted TECNO’s focus on practical, system-level AI and its potential to make advanced agentic features more accessible beyond premium devices.
In countries like Bangladesh, where smartphones are becoming an essential part of work, education, communication, business, and everyday services, technologies like EllaClaw have the potential to make the smartphone experience easier and more efficient.
TECNO is working to ensure that such features are not limited to premium devices but become accessible to a wider range of users in the future.
Currently, EllaClaw is still in the development and testing phase. TECNO will share further details on when it will become available to all users and what new features may be introduced in the future.