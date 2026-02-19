Bkash payment gives Tk 1000 discount and cashback at superstores
Like previous years, customers can enjoy up to Tk 1,000 in discounts and cashbacks this Ramadan on shopping with bKash payment at top superstores across the country, reports a press release.
This offer has been introduced to make grocery and daily essential shopping more affordable, hassle‑free, and safe during the holy month of Ramadan and Eid.
Additionally, exciting discounts and cashbacks of various amounts are also available on bKash payment at renowned fashion brands, bakeries, iftar markets, home appliances, restaurants, hotels, e‑ticketing, and many other products and services.
At superstores Tk 500 discount
Customers can get discount by applying ‘D2’ coupon code in bKash app and making minimum bKash payment of Tk 1,500 at selected superstores.
During Ramadan, customers can avail Tk 100 once per day, and up to Tk 500 in 5 transactions during the campaign period.
This offer is available at different outlets of Agora, Unimart, Meena Bazar, Prince Bazar, Amana Big Bazar, Apon Family Mart, Big Bazar, Lavender, Mostafa Mart, Wholesale Club, Halishahar Mart, Khulshi Mart, Utsab Super Market, Bengal Meat, and several other superstores.
At Shwapno & Daily Shopping Tk 300 discount
Meanwhile, customers can enjoy up to Tk 300 discount at ‘Shwapno’ and ‘Daily Shopping’ located nationwide by applying the ‘D3’ coupon code.
The offer is applicable for minimum bKash payment of Tk 800. Customers can get Tk 100 discount once per day and up to Tk 300 in 3 transactions during the campaign.
On online groceries Tk 200 cashback
For any order from online grocery platforms Chaldal, Daily Shopping, Meena Bazar, and Paragon, customers can get up to Tk 200 cashback by making a minimum bKash payment of Tk 1,200.
Customers can receive 5 per cent cashback up to Tk 100 once per day, and up to Tk 200 in 2 transactions during the campaign period.
It is to be noted that the bKash payment offers on grocery shopping will remain valid till 21 March, 2026.