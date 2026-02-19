Bkash payment gives Tk 1000 discount and cashback at superstores

Like previous years, customers can enjoy up to Tk 1,000 in discounts and cashbacks this Ramadan on shopping with bKash payment at top superstores across the country, reports a press release.

This offer has been introduced to make grocery and daily essential shopping more affordable, hassle‑free, and safe during the holy month of Ramadan and Eid.

Additionally, exciting discounts and cashbacks of various amounts are also available on bKash payment at renowned fashion brands, bakeries, iftar markets, home appliances, restaurants, hotels, e‑ticketing, and many other products and services.