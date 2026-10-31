KM Mozibul Hoque meets former Japanese PM Taro Aso at Japan’s National Diet

KM Mozibul Hoque, chairman of Shah Group, TAS Aviation Group and Baka Holdings Limited, had a warm and cordial reunion with Taro Aso, former Prime Minister of Japan, vice president of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP), and a long serving Member of Japan’s House of Representatives for 15 terms, reports a press release.

The meeting took place at Taro Aso’s office in the National Diet (Parliament) of Japan, following nearly two decades. Mozibul Hoque expressed his delight at meeting Taro Aso again, whom he has known for more than 30 years through their shared involvement in Junior Chamber International (JCI). He has long regarded Taro Aso as an inspiring leader and a role model for younger generations.