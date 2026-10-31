KM Mozibul Hoque meets former Japanese PM Taro Aso at Japan’s National Diet
KM Mozibul Hoque, chairman of Shah Group, TAS Aviation Group and Baka Holdings Limited, had a warm and cordial reunion with Taro Aso, former Prime Minister of Japan, vice president of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP), and a long serving Member of Japan’s House of Representatives for 15 terms, reports a press release.
The meeting took place at Taro Aso’s office in the National Diet (Parliament) of Japan, following nearly two decades. Mozibul Hoque expressed his delight at meeting Taro Aso again, whom he has known for more than 30 years through their shared involvement in Junior Chamber International (JCI). He has long regarded Taro Aso as an inspiring leader and a role model for younger generations.
During their cordial discussion, they exchanged personal greetings and discussed matters of mutual interest, including strengthening Bangladesh–Japan relations.
Mozibul Hoque also extended an invitation to Taro Aso to visit Bangladesh in the coming years as the keynote speaker at the convocation of the University of Asia Pacific, where Mozibul Hoque serves as the chairman of the Board of Trustees.
He further requested an exclusive interview with Taro Aso for Diplomatic Journal. Taro Aso kindly expressed his in-principle agreement, subject to his availability and schedule. Mozibul Hoque expressed his sincere pleasure and gratitude for this memorable reunion and the warm hospitality extended by the former prime minister.