Bidya Sinha Saha Mim appointed brand ambassador of Chuti Resort
Popular Bangladeshi actress and model Bidya Sinha Saha Mim has been announced as the official brand ambassador of Chuti Resort. The announcement was made on 23 April 2026 through a formal Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signing ceremony held at Chuti Resort in Purbachal, reports a press release.
The event was presided over by Advocate Mostofa Mahmud Arifee, chairman and co-founder of Chuti Group. Attendees included co-founder and managing director of Chuti Resort Purbachal Almgir Ferdous, managing director of Chuti Resort Pubail and Chuti Forest Eagle Resort Md Samsul Islam Masud, and managing director of Chuti Beach Resort, Saltanat Tea Resort, and Saltanat Highway Village Mostafa Kamal. Senior officials of the organisation, along with invited guests, were also present at the event.
Speaking on the occasion, Mostofa Mahmud Arifee expressed his enthusiasm about the collaboration, stating, “We are delighted to welcome Bidya Sinha Saha Mim as our brand ambassador. Her strong connection with audiences, elegance, and dynamic personality closely reflect the values and vision of Chuti group.”
Through this strategic partnership, Chuti group aims to further strengthen its brand positioning by expanding engagement across tourism, entertainment, and digital platforms, while also showcasing its upcoming developments and long-term investment roadmap.
Operating in Bangladesh’s hospitality sector, Chuti group is committed to offering nature-inspired resort experiences that blend comfort, leisure, and sustainability. Its current portfolio includes Chuti Resort Gazipur, Chuti Resort Purbachal, Chuti Resort Pubail, as well as Forest Eagle Resort in Shamshernagar, Sylhet.
The group has also outlined several upcoming hospitality projects, including Chuti Beach Resort in Cox’s Bazar, two five-star hotel developments— Chuti Harmony in Purbachal and Chuti Signature in Pubail, Saltanat Tea Resort in Sreemangal, Saltanat Highway Village along the Dhaka–Khulna highway, and Chuti Valley in Rajendrapur, Gazipur.
Expressing her excitement, Mim said, “I am honoured to be associated with Chuti group which is leading brand of hospitality industry. I look forward to representing a brand that celebrates nature, hospitality, and meaningful travel experiences.”
This partnership marks a significant milestone in Chuti group’s growth journey, reinforcing its position in Bangladesh’s evolving lifestyle and hospitality industry.