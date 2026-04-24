Bidya Sinha Saha Mim appointed brand ambassador of Chuti Resort

Popular Bangladeshi actress and model Bidya Sinha Saha Mim has been announced as the official brand ambassador of Chuti Resort. The announcement was made on 23 April 2026 through a formal Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signing ceremony held at Chuti Resort in Purbachal, reports a press release.

The event was presided over by Advocate Mostofa Mahmud Arifee, chairman and co-founder of Chuti Group. Attendees included co-founder and managing director of Chuti Resort Purbachal Almgir Ferdous, managing director of Chuti Resort Pubail and Chuti Forest Eagle Resort Md Samsul Islam Masud, and managing director of Chuti Beach Resort, Saltanat Tea Resort, and Saltanat Highway Village Mostafa Kamal. Senior officials of the organisation, along with invited guests, were also present at the event.