Akij inaugurates its first flagship showroom in Banani

Prominent architects Shamsul Wares, Ehsan Khan, Arkasia president Abu Saeed M Ahmed, Md Foyez Ullah, principal architect, architecture firm VolumeZero, Asifur Rahman Bhuiyan, additional chief architect, department of architecture, govt. of Peoples Republic of Bangladesh, Shamsuddin Ahmed, deputy managing director, Akij Group, Mohammod Khourshed Alam, business director, Akij Building Materials were present at the ceremony among all the other respective Business Associates, officials of Akij Group and distinguished architects of the country.
In the opening ceremony of the evening, the managing director of the company Sk Bashir Uddin stated, “The core objective of Akij Selections is to bring all the essential and finest interior and homebuilding products under one roof. Now customers will be able to choose from wide ranges of best quality tiles, sanitaryware, faucets, boards and doors from this unique emporium.”