Infinix launches HOT 70 Pro 5G in Bangladesh
Global smartphone brand Infinix has launched its latest flagship HOT series master smartphone, the “HOT 70 Pro 5G” in Bangladesh, reports a press release. The device combines 5G connectivity with a MediaTek Dimensity 7100 chipset, Sony camera technology, a distinctive design, enhanced durability and a range of AI-powered features.
Built around the theme “Multi-dimensional Satisfaction, Master’s Choice,” the HOT 70 Pro 5G focuses on performance, photography, design and battery life.
The smartphone is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7100 5G chipset, which Infinix says is designed to deliver strong performance in its price segment. It also comes with the company’s 72-Month Fluency technology, aimed at maintaining smooth performance over an extended period.
The device features a 6.76-inch FHD+ display with a refresh rate of up to 144Hz, offering smoother visuals for gaming and everyday use.
For photography, the HOT 70 Pro 5G features a 50MP Sony IMX882 main camera with autofocus, alongside an 8MP front camera. The main camera supports AI RAW and Live Photo features, allowing users greater flexibility in capturing and editing images.
The phone also introduces Infinix’s Dynamic Shine Design, with six colour variants that can change their appearance depending on temperature, light or viewing angles.
The Thermo Orange variant changes colour with temperature, while the Mirage Green variant reveals a different texture under UV light. The Depth Ring White variant creates a 3D visual effect, while the Active-Matrix Cube features an interactive rear panel.
In terms of durability, the device comes with IP68 water and dust resistance and SGS 5-Star Drop Resistance certification. According to Infinix, the phone has been tested for drops from heights of up to 1.5 metres.
The smartphone packs a 6,000mAh battery with support for 45W fast charging. It also features Bypass Charging, which is designed to help manage heat and reduce battery strain during extended high-load use.
The HOT 70 Pro 5G includes several AI-powered features, including FlashMemo and MindHub, which allow users to save information and retrieve it through AI-powered search.
Other features include AI Scan to Solve, Folax Music Recognition, AI Life Assistant and AI Theme Generator. A dedicated One-Tap Button provides quick access to selected AI functions.
The smartphone comes with 8GB of RAM, an additional 8GB of virtual RAM and 128GB of internal storage. The official price of the Infinix HOT 70 Pro 5G in Bangladesh is Tk 36,999.