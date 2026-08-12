Infinix launches HOT 70 Pro 5G in Bangladesh

The phone also introduces Infinix’s Dynamic Shine Design, with six colour variants that can change their appearance depending on temperature, light or viewing angles.

The Thermo Orange variant changes colour with temperature, while the Mirage Green variant reveals a different texture under UV light. The Depth Ring White variant creates a 3D visual effect, while the Active-Matrix Cube features an interactive rear panel.

In terms of durability, the device comes with IP68 water and dust resistance and SGS 5-Star Drop Resistance certification. According to Infinix, the phone has been tested for drops from heights of up to 1.5 metres.

The smartphone packs a 6,000mAh battery with support for 45W fast charging. It also features Bypass Charging, which is designed to help manage heat and reduce battery strain during extended high-load use.