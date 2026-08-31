Unilever Bangladesh engages students to raise awareness on plastic waste management

Under the initiative, three-colour waste segregation bins have so far been installed at 111 schools and madrasas across the Chattogram City Corporation area. This is helping students gain a basic understanding of how to segregate waste by type and enabling them to practise the habit in their daily lives.

The awareness activities have reached more than 11,500 students from schools and madrasas. Workshops and awareness activities are also being organised with the participation of university teachers and students.

In addition, teachers and students receive regular training and the necessary support to share the message of plastic waste management with their families, friends and surrounding communities.

The initiative places particular emphasis on driving positive behavioural change across the broader community.