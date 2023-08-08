Visa plans to expand regional footprint from new office in Dhaka

Visa, a global leader in digital payments, recently inaugurated its new office in Dhaka, Bangladesh, as part of its strategic expansion in South Asia, said a press release.

This move will serve to strengthen its commitment to transforming the digital payments landscape in Bangladesh and fostering economic growth and financial inclusion worldwide.

Soumya Basu, country manager, Bangladesh, Nepal and Bhutan, Visa said, “We are proud to have been a part of the digital payments ecosystem in Bangladesh for more than 35 years through our innovative products and solutions. In line with our growing business needs, our expansion to a new and larger office underscores our dedication to invest in local high-quality talent and our commitment to Bangladesh, as we continue partnering with clients and government entities to serve local communities and drive digitisation.”