Visa plans to expand regional footprint from new office in Dhaka

Visa, a global leader in digital payments, recently inaugurated its new office in Dhaka, Bangladesh, as part of its strategic expansion in South Asia, said a press release.
This move will serve to strengthen its commitment to transforming the digital payments landscape in Bangladesh and fostering economic growth and financial inclusion worldwide.
Soumya Basu, country manager, Bangladesh, Nepal and Bhutan, Visa said, “We are proud to have been a part of the digital payments ecosystem in Bangladesh for more than 35 years through our innovative products and solutions. In line with our growing business needs, our expansion to a new and larger office underscores our dedication to invest in local high-quality talent and our commitment to Bangladesh, as we continue partnering with clients and government entities to serve local communities and drive digitisation.”
He continued, “We are excited to deepen our presence in Bangladesh, a vibrant economy with a thriving, tech-savvy demography. Our new Dhaka office not only reflects our long-term commitment to our clients and partners in the region but also underscores our expanded responsibilities and dedication to promoting the widespread adoption of secure, reliable and convenient digital payments in Bangladesh.”
This modern office workspace is built with ergonomics by design, providing space for work and creativity and is in line with Visa’s global commitment to a hybrid workplace, reflecting the company's culture of inclusion, flexibility and collaboration. The new office and the team of experienced payment professionals will help Visa forge closer relationships with local banks, fintech companies, businesses, government agencies and other key stakeholders, , the press release further said.
It will help Visa support the unique needs of the Bangladesh market more efficiently and effectively, while helping Visa grow its local team by tapping into Bangladesh's dynamic talent pool of professionals, and to serve more new markets as part of Visa’s expansion.
The press release also said, in line with the government’s goal of building a Smart Bangladesh by 2041, Visa is committed to supporting the accelerated growth and development of digital payments. It has been at the forefront of digital payment adoption in Bangladesh through its pioneering efforts in digitizing small businesses, upskilling and training women micro-entrepreneurs and providing growth opportunities for fintech and other sectors. The inauguration of the new office will further strengthen Visa’s commitment to supporting the country’s journey towards digital transformation and a cashless society.
Visa said it will continue to innovate and evolve the digital payments frontier – making transactions faster, simpler and safer. The Dhaka office stands as a testament to Visa’s robust vision for a digitally connected, financially inclusive world, starting from the heart of Bangladesh.
Md Sharafat Ullah Khan, director, PSD, Julia Chowdhury, additional director, PSD and Soumya Basu, country manager, Bangladesh, Nepal and Bhutan, Visa were present during the inauguration ceremony.