Twitter suspension of journalists draws global backlash

Twitter's unprecedented suspension of at least five journalists over claims they revealed the real-time location of owner Elon Musk drew swift backlash from government officials, advocacy groups and journalism organizations across the globe on Friday.

Officials from France, Germany, Britain and the European Union condemned the suspensions, with some saying the platform was jeopardizing press freedom.

The episode, which one well-known security researcher labeled the "Thursday Night Massacre", is being regarded by critics as fresh evidence of the billionaire, who considers himself a "free speech absolutist," eliminating speech and users he personally dislikes.

Shares in Tesla TSLA.O, an electric carmaker led by Musk, slumped 4.7 per cent on Friday and posted their worst weekly loss since March 2020, with investors increasingly concerned about his being distracted and the slowing global economy.