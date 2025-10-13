BRAC Bank to provide service to DBL Group

The press release stated that, under the agreement, BRAC Bank has established a host-to-host connection with DBL Group’s ERP system. Through this integration, the payment process will be executed entirely automatically.

The bank’s corporate digital platform, ‘CorpNet Maker Module’, will eliminate the need for manual tasks, thereby enhancing both speed and operational efficiency.

The signing ceremony was held recently at DBL Group’s head office. Present at the event were BRAC Bank’s Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Tareq Refat Ullah Khan; Deputy Managing Director, Md. Shaheen Iqbal; and from DBL Group, Chairman Abdul Wahed, Vice Chairman M. A. Rahim and Deputy Managing Director and Group CEO M. A. Quader among others.