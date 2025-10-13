BRAC Bank to provide service to DBL Group
BRAC Bank will provide advanced digital cash management solutions to DBL Group, one of the country’s leading industrial conglomerates.
A formal agreement was recently signed between the two organisations, according to a press release issued by BRAC Bank.
The statement mentioned that this new digital solution will make DBL Group’s payment operations more dynamic, transparent and hassle-free.
The press release stated that, under the agreement, BRAC Bank has established a host-to-host connection with DBL Group’s ERP system. Through this integration, the payment process will be executed entirely automatically.
The bank’s corporate digital platform, ‘CorpNet Maker Module’, will eliminate the need for manual tasks, thereby enhancing both speed and operational efficiency.
The signing ceremony was held recently at DBL Group’s head office. Present at the event were BRAC Bank’s Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Tareq Refat Ullah Khan; Deputy Managing Director, Md. Shaheen Iqbal; and from DBL Group, Chairman Abdul Wahed, Vice Chairman M. A. Rahim and Deputy Managing Director and Group CEO M. A. Quader among others.
According to the press release, this digital system will enable real-time transaction updates, ensure faster payments and facilitate secure data exchange through protected channels.
As a result, DBL Group’s financial management processes will become more modern and transparent.
BRAC Bank stated that providing modern, efficient and technology driven banking solutions to corporate clients remains one of its top priorities.
As one of DBL Group’s principal banking partners for payment operations, the bank is committed to enhancing the organisation’s corporate banking experience through innovative and digital banking facilities.