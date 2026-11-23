Free to attend, the event will guide students on postgraduate programmes, admissions, funding, and international career pathways. The fair, set to be held at the Sheraton Dhaka from 5:00 pm to 8:30 pm, will host working professionals, recent graduates, and final-year undergraduate students considering postgraduate study abroad.

Bangladesh will have 126,500 students studying internationally in 2027, with the figure projected to reach 143,300 by 2030, QS Global Student Flows estimates.

The data also identifies Dhaka as the country’s leading source city, with an estimated 74,400 internationally mobile students in 2026 and a 13.5 per cent compound annual growth rate between 2023 and 2026.