QS to hold ‘study abroad fair’ in Dhaka
The global higher education advisory agency estimates some 126,500 Bangladeshis may study internationally in 2027.
As more Bangladeshis are showing interest in higher studies abroad, representatives of top universities and business schools are gathering in Dhaka on 30 November to offer prospective students admission opportunities, reports a press release.
Quacquarelli Symonds (QS), a global leader in higher education services and university performance analytics, is going to hold its Study Abroad Master’s event to facilitate aspiring students to explore postgraduate programmes and speak directly with university representatives.
Free to attend, the event will guide students on postgraduate programmes, admissions, funding, and international career pathways. The fair, set to be held at the Sheraton Dhaka from 5:00 pm to 8:30 pm, will host working professionals, recent graduates, and final-year undergraduate students considering postgraduate study abroad.
Bangladesh will have 126,500 students studying internationally in 2027, with the figure projected to reach 143,300 by 2030, QS Global Student Flows estimates.
The data also identifies Dhaka as the country’s leading source city, with an estimated 74,400 internationally mobile students in 2026 and a 13.5 per cent compound annual growth rate between 2023 and 2026.
“Bangladesh is a significant market for globally mobile students, and QS estimates indicate continued growth in international student flows. Choosing a master’s programme involves weighing academic fit, cost, career plans and the experience each destination offers,” Natalie Cryan - senior vice president, Future Students at QS, said, adding that the Dhaka event would give prospective students the opportunity to explore those considerations directly with university representatives and receive practical guidance as they plan their next steps.
It will bring together universities and business schools from the USA, Spain, Canada, India and Thailand including the University of Calgary, Binghamton University, University of Utah, IE University, NYU Tandon School of Engineering, Ontario Tech University, the University of Winnipeg and Virginia Commonwealth University.
The event will give attendees the chance to ask admissions representatives about programmes, applications, scholarships and study destinations. Through this, eligible candidates will be matched with universities for personalised guidance based on their interests and experience.
Moreover, attendees can explore the exclusive QS ImpACT Scholarship worth $50,000 and will be eligible to apply for the scholarships, subject to the scholarship application process.