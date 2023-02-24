OPPO Reno Series: Trusted by 70 million users worldwide

The world is currently in a constant state of technological innovation that is still ongoing in every aspect of our lives. In this increasingly technology-dominated world, the smartphone industry is going through a massive revolution against the backdrop of state-of-the-art technologies, unique innovations, and out-of-the-box thinking. In this revolution, OPPO, the leading global smart device brand, has been adding to this revolution via the industry's leading technologies, flagship features and outstanding devices. As a brand that leads the smart life experiences of people, OPPO strongly believes in the "Inspiration Ahead" philosophy to relentlessly spread optimism and inspiration to the world of technology. Over the years, OPPO has launched numerous innovative initiatives to enhance consumers' experiences through technologies that are meaningful, relatable and useful.

One of OPPO's most successful and highly popular smartphone series worldwide is the OPPO Reno Series – a true example of meaningful technological innovation that connects with the users. As of today, there are more than 70 million Reno Series users worldwide since the launch of the Reno Series in 2019! This massive success of the Reno Series is backed by OPPO’s close observation of the ever-evolving smartphone market and the company’s deep-rooted expertise in smart technologies.