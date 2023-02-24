OPPO Reno Series: Trusted by 70 million users worldwide

Nowadays, customers do not just want unique features, but they also want a device that they can trust. They are very much ready to embrace new technologies offered by the experts. For them, OPPO brings life-changing technologies. Regardless of the individual specifications, each model is designed to provide extraordinary using experiences and personalized features to serve the niche.
OPPO's Reno Series is a culmination of light and exquisite design, leading portrait camera technologies, long-lasting fluent performance and great service. It provides professional technologies to tackle the key demand of the young users, a portable device which can empower them to grow and record their passion along the journey in a more professional manner. Utilizing the power of cutting-edge technologies, OPPO has integrated advanced imaging technology into the Reno Series. From the stunning shark-fin pop up camera of the first-generation Reno, to the innovative AI features equipped on its successors, OPPO has been exploring multiple technical solutions to make creative photography accessible to more. The latest OPPO Reno6 Series on Bangladesh market has featured Bokeh Flare Portrait, which uses exceptional AI algorithms in pinpointing real light sources similar to professional cameras. The technology breaks through the traditional limitations of mobile photography, offering a pro-like shooting result that is normally available on professional camera on a portable smartphone.
OPPO's Reno Series is truly making a history of innovation and progress and has grown due to dynamic changes in consumer needs and preferences. OPPO is all set to launch the newest addition in the Reno Series – Reno8 T in the Bangladesh market on 27th February 2023. The device is primarily for young people with artistic minds who are open to trying out new things in life. To know more about OPPO Reno8 T, stay tuned to OPPO's latest developments and visit OPPO Bangladesh's Facebook page - https://www.facebook.com/OPPOBangladesh.
OPPO is always trying to inspire people to do something new or achieve new heights by creating advancements through technology. OPPO's consistent effort towards making a huge stride in elevating the technological experience of the world resonates with the passion of several users. As the brand ambassador, all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan recognizes the inspiration provided by OPPO's smartphones and loves to explore the multiverse of possibilities within them. This inspiration is a culmination of cutting-edge technologies that add to Shakib's dedication to excellence in cricket.