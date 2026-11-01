Bangladeshi-led startup Tillion lands Y Combinator spot, outpacing a $300m rival

Tillion, a San Francisco-based startup co-founded by three Bangladeshis, has been selected for Y Combinator's 2026 batch. Y Combinator is one of the world's most competitive startup accelerators.

Reports say only about 1 per cent of applicants get into Y Combinator, whose alumni include Airbnb, Stripe and Reddit.

Tillion's four co-founders are Md Shahrier Islam Arham, Kazi Fardinul Hoque and Abdul Basit Tonmoy of Bangladesh, and Arman Luthra of India.

The company wants AI agents to be able to work on the web as smoothly as humans do.