Is Uber One worth it for regular commuters at Tk 170 a month?

For many working professionals in Dhaka, the morning routine is almost always the same. There is the rush to get to the office on time, followed by the challenge of securing a ride during peak hours.

As limitations in public transport continue to push more commuters toward ride-sharing services, a large number of regular travellers now rely on these platforms for their daily journeys. However, when demand surges during office hours or at the end of the workday, getting a ride can become increasingly difficult.