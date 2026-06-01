Is Uber One worth it for regular commuters at Tk 170 a month?
For many working professionals in Dhaka, the morning routine is almost always the same. There is the rush to get to the office on time, followed by the challenge of securing a ride during peak hours.
As limitations in public transport continue to push more commuters toward ride-sharing services, a large number of regular travellers now rely on these platforms for their daily journeys. However, when demand surges during office hours or at the end of the workday, getting a ride can become increasingly difficult.
At the same time, managing monthly commuting expenses remains an important consideration for middle-income households. To address these everyday challenges, Uber One is positioning itself as a practical digital solution for frequent riders, reports a press release.
Priority access and top-rated drivers
During busy periods, ride matching often takes longer than usual, while the risk of last-minute trip cancellations can also increase. Uber One seeks to address this challenge through priority matching.
Under the membership programme, ride requests receive preferential consideration within the system and are matched with some of the platform’s most experienced and highly rated drivers. As a result, the likelihood of trip cancellations is reduced, while passengers spend less time waiting on the roadside for a ride.
A simple way to reduce monthly commuting costs
The membership is also designed to help users manage their transportation expenses more efficiently. For a monthly subscription fee of Tk 170, members can receive up to 10 per cent back in Uber Credits on eligible UberX, Premier, CNG and Moto rides within the city.
The calculation is straightforward. If a rider spends at least Tk 1,700 on Uber rides in a month, they can earn back the full value of the subscription fee through credits. Any additional credits earned beyond that point effectively become extra savings for future travel.
Accumulated credits and a free trial offer
Another notable benefit of Uber One is its cashback mechanism. Credits earned from rides are automatically added to the user’s wallet and remain valid for up to 60 days.
In practical terms, credits accumulated through regular commuting during one week can be used to offset the cost of rides in the following weeks, making the savings more meaningful over time.
Perhaps the most attractive feature is that Uber is currently offering a one-month free trial for new users. This allows riders to experience the benefits of the premium subscription without any upfront cost and evaluate its usefulness firsthand.
For busy commuters in Dhaka who are looking to save time, access highly rated drivers and reduce transportation expenses, Uber One may be worth exploring through the account section of the Uber app.