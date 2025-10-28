Shaping the future of wood finishing

The 9th Wood International Expo brought together more than 100 global brands from six countries, serving as a hub of innovation and collaboration across the woodworking and construction sectors.

Meanwhile, the 20th National Furniture Fair featured 48 prominent local furniture brands across 278 stalls, celebrating the creativity, craftsmanship, and progress driving Bangladesh’s rapidly growing furniture industry.

With a strong presence across both events, JAT Wood Coatings demonstrated how advanced finishes are redefining the quality, durability, and aesthetic appeal of modern furniture.