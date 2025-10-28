Shaping the future of wood finishing
JAT wood coatings showcases innovation and advanced solutions at 2 major industry expos
JAT ACL continues to play a pivotal role in advancing Bangladesh’s furniture industry through innovation in wood coating and finishing solutions.
As part of this commitment, the company recently showcased its expertise at two of the country’s leading industry platforms, the 9th Wood International Expo and the 20th National Furniture Fair, reports a press release.
The 9th Wood International Expo brought together more than 100 global brands from six countries, serving as a hub of innovation and collaboration across the woodworking and construction sectors.
Meanwhile, the 20th National Furniture Fair featured 48 prominent local furniture brands across 278 stalls, celebrating the creativity, craftsmanship, and progress driving Bangladesh’s rapidly growing furniture industry.
With a strong presence across both events, JAT Wood Coatings demonstrated how advanced finishes are redefining the quality, durability, and aesthetic appeal of modern furniture.
The company showcased its internationally renowned Italian brand, Sayerlack, a trusted name with over 70 years of legacy and the preferred choice of premium furniture manufacturers worldwide, alongside its J Chem range, designed to deliver reliable performance and value for a broader market segment.
Through its participation in industry events of this nature, JAT ACL continues to foster collaboration, share knowledge, and raise awareness about the importance of durable, aesthetically advanced, and sustainable wood finishing solutions.
Its unwavering focus remains on elevating industry standards, inspiring innovation, and driving growth within Bangladesh’s wood coating and furniture sectors.