Ramadan discount: Banglalink eases expenses with Orange Club grocery offers

Through partnerships with leading grocery shops and platforms, Shwapno Online, Chaldal, and Daily Shopping, Banglalink Orange Club members will enjoy up to a 7 per cent discount on their grocery purchases during Ramadan.

The initiative is designed to make essential shopping more affordable and convenient for customers across the country.

This Ramadan initiative reflects the brand’s broader customer-first mindset, focusing not on luxury categories but on essential needs that directly impact families across income segments.

By addressing real-life challenges with practical solutions, Banglalink continues to reinforce its promise of care and empathy.