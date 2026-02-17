Ramadan discount: Banglalink eases expenses with Orange Club grocery offers
Country’s leading digital operator, Banglalink, has introduced grocery discounts for its Orange Club members ahead of Ramadan, seeking to ease higher household spending during the holy month, reports a press release.
This initiative reflects Banglalink’s continued commitment to stand beside people across Bangladesh, not only as a telecom operator but as a dependable partner in their everyday lives.
Through partnerships with leading grocery shops and platforms, Shwapno Online, Chaldal, and Daily Shopping, Banglalink Orange Club members will enjoy up to a 7 per cent discount on their grocery purchases during Ramadan.
The initiative is designed to make essential shopping more affordable and convenient for customers across the country.
This Ramadan initiative reflects the brand’s broader customer-first mindset, focusing not on luxury categories but on essential needs that directly impact families across income segments.
By addressing real-life challenges with practical solutions, Banglalink continues to reinforce its promise of care and empathy.
Kazi Mahboob Hassan, chief marketing officer of Banglalink, shared the vision behind the offer, "Ramadan is a time of reflection and togetherness, yet for many households, it also brings increased everyday expenses. At Banglalink, connection goes beyond mobile networks; it is about understanding the real needs of the communities we serve. Through Orange Club, we are extending meaningful savings on essential groceries so families can manage their spending with greater ease."
Customers can visit the Orange Club section on the MyBL App or Banglalink’s official channels to learn more about the offer and avail themselves of the discounts.