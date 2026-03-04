VisionSpring to provide free vision screening for leather industry workers
To help maintain productivity, skill, and quality standards in Bangladesh’s leather, leather goods, and footwear industry, international social enterprise VisionSpring has signed an agreement with the Leathergoods and Footwear Manufacturers and Exporters Association of Bangladesh (LFMEAB), reports a press release.
Under this agreement, 5,000 workers from 188 factories across the country will receive free vision screening and access to affordable eyeglasses.
At the signing ceremony, LFMEAB was represented by Director and Managing Director of Austan Ltd, Ibnul Wara; Secretary General Major Md Rafiqul Islam (Retd.); AGM Sharif Nowrin Akter; and Chief Operating Officer of Austan Ltd, Araf Habib.
Representing VisionSpring were Country Director Misha Mahjabeen; Resource Mobilisation Lead Ashna Afroze Ahmed and Senior Manager of the Vision Access Program, Umme Sauda.
Stakeholders emphasised that this is not merely a formal agreement but a clear commitment to prioritising worker welfare and safety.
By addressing and correcting vision problems, workers will be able to perform their tasks more efficiently and safely, ultimately strengthening the competitiveness of Bangladesh’s leather sector.
The initiative, which began on 28 February 2026, will continue through 31 December 2026.
In the first phase, eye screening activities have already commenced at Austan Ltd’s factory.
Bangladesh’s leather and footwear industry employs thousands of skilled workers who produce high-quality goods for both domestic and international markets.
Many of these tasks require precision, including colour matching, fine cutting, stitching, and machine operation — all of which depend heavily on clear vision.
In reality, many workers suffer from undiagnosed vision problems or lack access to proper eye care. Working with blurred vision can reduce productivity, increase errors, and create safety risks.
Even minor visual impairments can disrupt production processes and, in some cases, lead to workplace accidents.
However, many workers are unable to afford regular eye check-ups or necessary eyeglasses, forcing them to continue working despite their vision challenges.
Through this initiative, VisionSpring aims to address this gap. Improved vision enables workers to perform their tasks with greater confidence, enhance quality, reduce errors, and promote safer working conditions.
For factory owners, this also translates into increased productivity and improved product quality assurance.