Tamim Mridha, Akbar Ali joins Orphan Love Foundation as goodwill ambassadors
Former U-19 Cricket World Cup–winning captain Akbar Ali and actor Tamim Mridha has officially joined the Orphan Love Foundation (OLF) as a goodwill ambassador, following a formal agreement-signing ceremony held in Dhaka’s Uttara today, Saturday, 24 January, 2026, reports a press release.
The ceremony brought together OLF’s leadership, partners, and well-wishers as the organisation welcomed the young cricket icon to support its nationwide initiatives for orphaned and vulnerable children. Through this partnership, OLF aims to strengthen public awareness, expand support networks, and inspire greater community engagement.
During the agreement ceremony, Tamim Mridha and Akbar Ali expressed his gratitude for making them part of the initiative. Tamim Mridah said, “It’s a great honour to be a part of Orphan Love Foundation as a goodwill ambassador.”
“Supporting orphaned children and helping provide them with education, care, and hope is a cause close to my heart. I look forward to working together to make a meaningful difference in their lives,” he added.
Akbar Ali said, “I am honored to join the Orphan Love Foundation as a goodwill ambassador. Children without families or proper care deserve every opportunity to study, grow, and build a hopeful future. I am happy to support an organisation that is working with such dedication, and I hope my involvement encourages others to come forward for this important cause.”
Representing the foundation, Raiyan Bin Noor, general secretary of Orphan Love Foundation, welcomed Tamim Mridha and Akbar Ali in her remarks. He stated, “We are delighted to have Tamim Mridha and Akbar Ali join the Orphan Love Foundation as a goodwill ambassador.”
“Their influence, integrity, and commitment to social welfare will add enormous value to our mission. Both of their presence today reflects a powerful message that together, we can transform the future of orphaned children in Bangladesh,” he added.
The Orphan Love Foundation (www.orphan.love) is a government-approved nonprofit organisation working to provide education, healthcare, nutrition, protection, and long-term developmental support to orphaned and vulnerable children across Bangladesh.