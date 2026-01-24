Tamim Mridha, Akbar Ali joins Orphan Love Foundation as goodwill ambassadors

During the agreement ceremony, Tamim Mridha and Akbar Ali expressed his gratitude for making them part of the initiative. Tamim Mridah said, “It’s a great honour to be a part of Orphan Love Foundation as a goodwill ambassador.”

“Supporting orphaned children and helping provide them with education, care, and hope is a cause close to my heart. I look forward to working together to make a meaningful difference in their lives,” he added.

Akbar Ali said, “I am honored to join the Orphan Love Foundation as a goodwill ambassador. Children without families or proper care deserve every opportunity to study, grow, and build a hopeful future. I am happy to support an organisation that is working with such dedication, and I hope my involvement encourages others to come forward for this important cause.”