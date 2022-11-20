Parimatch News inks deal to sponsor Bangla Tigers in T10 League

Parimatch News -- a sports, e-sports and entertainment outlet dedicated to producing high-quality sports coverage and cutting-edge analytics for sports fans across the world -- has signed a one-year title sponsorship deal with Bangla Tigers for the upcoming Abu Dhabi T10 League’.

Under the terms of the agreement, the Tigers will exclusively sport the brand’s logo on the front of their jerseys. The Abu Dhabi T10 League gets under way on 23 November, has said a press release.