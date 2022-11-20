Parimatch News inks deal to sponsor Bangla Tigers in T10 League

It will conclude on 4 December, with all matches taking place at the emirate’s Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium.
The league will include two new teams this season, Morrisville Samp Army and New York Strikers, who will join the Bangla Tigers, Delhi Bulls, Team Abu Dhabi, Northern Warriors, Deccan Gladiators and Chennai Braves. Defending their title will be the Deccan Gladiators, winners over Delhi Bulls in the 2021 final.
Shakib Al Hasan, the cricket icon of Bangladesh national cricket team, will lead Bangla Tigers as the captain. The team will also feature the left-arm pace of Mohammad Amir and the explosive batting of Evin Lewis, Colin Munro and Hazratullah Zazai.
Besides being one of the top performing teams in the competition, the Tigers also have the second largest fanbase. Moreover, this is the first Bangladeshi global cricket franchise in the ADT10 League.
The owner of Bangla Tigers Mr Mohammad Yasin Chowdhury said: “We are delighted to collaborate with Parimatch News. It is one of the leading organisations in its serving segment. They are playing a significant role to popularise cricket worldwide especially in the Indian region.”
Like T20 cricket tournaments, the T10 league also attracted a new audience, and created a similar impact across the world. Association of Parimatch News with the Abu Dhabi T10 League will popularise the game in virgin territories, like Europe. Especially fans in the South Asian region looking forward to seeing Bangla Tigers in action, especially because of its world-class stars, Shakib Al Hasan and Mohammad Amir.”