City Bank's Masrur Arefin named 'CEO of the Year 2025'

Masrur Arefin, Managing Director and CEO of City Bank PLC, has been honoured with the prestigious “CEO of the Year—2025” award in the Financial Institution category at the fourth Bangladesh C-Suite Awards.

He received the award in recognition of his outstanding leadership at City Bank and his contribution of more than three decades to the country’s financial sector.

In previous years, winners in this category were Ali Reza Iftekhar, CEO of Eastern Bank, Syed Mahbubur Rahman, CEO of MTB; and Kamal Quadir, CEO of bKash, says a press release.