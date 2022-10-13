Daraz launches 'Digibox' service to ease customers' hassle

'Digibox' service will be available 24/7 and will charge Tk 15 anywhere in Bangladesh. Daraz’s Global CEO Bjarke Mikkelson, Daraz Bangladesh Limited’s managing director Syed Mostahidal Hoq, chief operating officer Khondoker Tasfin Alam, chief corporate affairs officer, A H M Hasinul Quddus Rusho and other high officials were present during the launch event.
On this occasion, ICT state minister Zunaid Ahmed Palak said, "Bangladesh is currently booming in the technological and digital sectors. Against such a backdrop, Daraz is further adding to the already accelerating growth through numerous initiatives such as the 'Digibox' service. It is essential that we all work together side by side and take this country to great heights through our joint efforts."
Khondoker Tasfin Alam, chief operating officer, Daraz Bangladesh, said, "Daraz has always been a people-centric online marketplace, and the progress of our customers' experience was always our focus area. For the first time, we have introduced such an initiative in Bangladesh and all the other countries where Daraz operates."
"With the 'Digibox' service, Daraz strongly believes we are all set to rise to another level towards the next era of digitisation in Bangladesh. Moreover, we want to provide digibox service across the nation. After building the largest and strongest logistics infrastructure in the country, now Daraz Bangladesh is going to build a smarter one with more environment-friendly initiatives," he added.