Daraz launches 'Digibox' service to ease customers' hassle

Staff Correspondent
Dhaka
The service was launched by ICT state minister Zunaid Ahmed Palak at the ICT tower recently
Daraz Bangladesh has introduced a new service titled 'Digibox' allowing customers to collect their products from the nearest collection point on their own. The service was launched by ICT state minister Zunaid Ahmed Palak at the ICT tower recently, said a press release.  

Daraz has always worked consistently toward enhancing consumers' experience through an innovative approach. 'Digibox' is yet another unique initiative that will enable consumers to utilise this automated service and collect their items conveniently from the nearest collection point.

The rider will first deliver the product to a collection point and organise them in different 'Digiboxes'.

Afterward, customers have to provide their order and tracking number to the panel, which will direct them to the designated Digibox via a one-time password to that particular digital box. This way, customers can easily visit the collection point and collect their products. 

'Digibox' service will be available 24/7 and will charge Tk 15 anywhere in Bangladesh. Daraz’s Global CEO Bjarke Mikkelson, Daraz Bangladesh Limited’s managing director Syed Mostahidal Hoq, chief operating officer Khondoker Tasfin Alam, chief corporate affairs officer, A H M Hasinul Quddus Rusho and other high officials were present during the launch event. 

On this occasion, ICT state minister Zunaid Ahmed Palak said, "Bangladesh is currently booming in the technological and digital sectors. Against such a backdrop, Daraz is further adding to the already accelerating growth through numerous initiatives such as the 'Digibox' service. It is essential that we all work together side by side and take this country to great heights through our joint efforts."

Khondoker Tasfin Alam, chief operating officer, Daraz Bangladesh, said, "Daraz has always been a people-centric online marketplace, and the progress of our customers' experience was always our focus area. For the first time, we have introduced such an initiative in Bangladesh and all the other countries where Daraz operates."

"With the 'Digibox' service, Daraz strongly believes we are all set to rise to another level towards the next era of digitisation in Bangladesh. Moreover, we want to provide digibox service across the nation. After building the largest and strongest logistics infrastructure in the country, now Daraz Bangladesh is going to build a smarter one with more environment-friendly initiatives," he added.

