Daraz launches 'Digibox' service to ease customers' hassle

Daraz Bangladesh has introduced a new service titled 'Digibox' allowing customers to collect their products from the nearest collection point on their own. The service was launched by ICT state minister Zunaid Ahmed Palak at the ICT tower recently, said a press release.

Daraz has always worked consistently toward enhancing consumers' experience through an innovative approach. 'Digibox' is yet another unique initiative that will enable consumers to utilise this automated service and collect their items conveniently from the nearest collection point.

The rider will first deliver the product to a collection point and organise them in different 'Digiboxes'.

Afterward, customers have to provide their order and tracking number to the panel, which will direct them to the designated Digibox via a one-time password to that particular digital box. This way, customers can easily visit the collection point and collect their products.