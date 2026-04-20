Energypac showcases next-generation transformers, sustainable power solutions
Bangladesh’s leading power engineering firm, Energypac Engineering Limited successfully showcased its latest power technologies at the Bangladesh Power & Lighting Expo (BPLX) 2026, reports a press release.
Hosted at the International Convention City Bashundhara (ICCB) in Dhaka, the exhibition brought together industry experts and policymakers to explore the future of the nation's energy grid.
Under the theme, “Powering the Future of Bangladesh,” the Energypac pavilion welcomed industry experts, business leaders and policymakers and provided them the opportunity to discover practical solutions for reliable, efficient, power and distribution systems.
A major focus was the company's next-generation transformers, which include power transformers, distribution transformers, cast resin transformers, and other specialised solutions.
These advanced designs deliver higher efficiency, lower losses, and greater reliability for 33kV to 400kV applications, directly supporting Bangladesh’s expanding power infrastructure.
Alongside these transformers, the company featured eco-friendly power solutions and smart technologies focused on saving electricity and protecting the environment.
The pavilion also showcased its comprehensive power engineering expertise.
Visitors gained insights into turnkey substation solutions, switchgear, panels and full-scope engineering services that have successfully powered numerous projects across various voltage ranges.