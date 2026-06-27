Asiatic 3sixty wins 21 accolades at Digital Marketing Award 2026
Communication solutions provider Asiatic 3sixty won a total of 21 awards across different categories at the 9th Digital Marketing Award (DMA).
Four of the group's entities picked up the awards for campaigns that earned recognition across a wide range of digital marketing categories, reports a press release.
The awards were presented at a gala held at Le Méridien Dhaka on Saturday, organised by Bangladesh Brand Forum and presented by Meghna Group of Industries.
This year's edition recognised 89 campaigns across 26 categories, selected from 1,072 nominations submitted by 66 organisations.
Sriya Sharbojoya, deputy managing director, Asiatic 3sixty, alongside team members from various concerns of Asiatic 3sixty, received the 21 awards on behalf of the organisation.
Asiatic Marketing Communications Limited led the group’s tally with eight awards—four silver and four bronze—across categories including content marketing, integrated digital campaigns, PR on digital platforms, user community platforms, and the use of Facebook and influencer marketing.
Among its wins was a bronze in the Titanium category, which stood as the sole recognition awarded in that category at this year’s Digital Marketing Award.
Media Consultants Ltd (MCL) secured three bronze awards, one of them jointly with Dot Birth Limited, while the remaining two were won independently in categories covering short-form video, artificial intelligence, and TikTok marketing.
Mpower Bangladesh, working jointly with Apex Footwear Limited, won five awards—one silver and four bronze—spanning categories including digital experience marketing, display advertising, data and analytics, performance marketing, and TikTok marketing.
Meanwhile, AML clinched five awards in total—two silver and three bronze. Four of these were won independently across app marketing, display advertising, mobile marketing, and user community platforms, while the fifth, a silver award in the Best User-Generated Content category, was won jointly with Madmen Digital Ltd.