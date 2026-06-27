Asiatic 3sixty wins 21 accolades at Digital Marketing Award 2026

Communication solutions provider Asiatic 3sixty won a total of 21 awards across different categories at the 9th Digital Marketing Award (DMA).

Four of the group's entities picked up the awards for campaigns that earned recognition across a wide range of digital marketing categories, reports a press release.

The awards were presented at a gala held at Le Méridien Dhaka on Saturday, organised by Bangladesh Brand Forum and presented by Meghna Group of Industries.

This year's edition recognised 89 campaigns across 26 categories, selected from 1,072 nominations submitted by 66 organisations.